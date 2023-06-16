Leon MacDonald urges his Blues to seize the moment and create Super Rugby history

Blues coach Leon MacDonald says it’s not about what’s happened before, it’s all about 80 minutes on Friday night.

Super Rugby Pacific semifinal: Crusaders v Blues. Where: Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch. When: 7.05pm, Friday. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff from 6.45pm.

While we’ve all been wallowing in the past of this high-octane but ultimately one-sided rugby rivalry, Blues coach Leon MacDonald is thinking only about the future. Precisely the 80 minutes his team will have on Friday night in Christchurch to write some new Super Rugby history.

The Crusaders have never lost a home finals match since this competition began in 1996. They are 28-0 over that span and have left a trail of destruction in their wake. But many are saying MacDonald’s Blues may never have a better chance to end that remarkable run than on Friday night when a side brimful of game-breakers runs out for the opening semifinal with a real shot at knocking off the Everest of footy pinnacles.

It’s an emotional week for MacDonald on potentially his final lap of the track with a Blues side he has rejuvenated from the serial under-achievers they were when he came on board in 2019 to perennial contenders now. They were beaten finalists last year when the Crusaders pipped them at the finish line, and this is his chance to get back to that ultimate stage via the most precipitous of routes.

Of course standing in his way is the team he played 122 games for between 1997 and 2009 (a span yielding six championships, no less), and a coach, in Scott ‘Razor’ Robertson, he has forged a deep friendship, an at-times bitter rivalry and soon to be an All Black alliance with. For one last time this pair plot each other’s downfall.

So far it’s been a one-sided rivalry, even if the Blues coach is adamant it remains a strong one. Since MacDonald came on board the Blues have beaten the Crusaders once – last year’s drought-breaking 27-23 victory in Christchurch – with nine going the red and blacks’ way. The trend stretches back further: the Crusaders have won 17 of the last 18 against the Auks and 15 of the last 16 at home.

Asked by Stuff how on earth he could send a group south with a confident mindset, the former All Black just smiled knowingly.

SKY SPORT The defending champions hammered the Fijian Drua in their Super Rugby quarterfinal in Christchurch.

“A lot of us haven’t been part of that 18,” he said. “There are no illusions. We would have liked to have won more going into this game, but all the focus is on the opportunity in front of us, and it’s a good one. There are two good teams who will want to play rugby and use the ball if the weather allows. Everything is up for grabs.”

So a selective memory is important, as it is in all sport. Your past only frames your latest performance. What you produce on the night is the bit you paint in the middle.

To that end the Blues are not without hope. They are on somewhat of a roll themselves, winning eight of their last nine (the May 13 defeat in Christchurch their only blot on that copybook) and four on the bounce. Their last outing, a 41-12 dismantling of the Waratahs, was promisingly efficient.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Crusaders wing Leicester Fainga'anuku helped his team get past the Blues in their March meeting at Eden Park.

“You compare that to our quarterfinal against the Highlanders (last year), we probably played better,” noted the Blues coach. “We can take a lot of confidence out of that. Plus, you’re another year older and wiser. We learnt a lot in the first two games (this year) against the Crusaders ... they changed what they had done previously, and that helps us get a feel for where they’re taking their game.

“We feel we’ve grown a lot since the last time we were there.”

That is the crux of the matter. The Blues dominated large tracts of their home game against the Crusaders on March 18, but lost 34-28. But in May’s 15-3 loss in Christchurch they barely fired a shot, and were undone by a red card to Papalii and a strange kicking game.

“We’ve spoken about that,” said MacDonald. “You can’t go down there and not kick; you’ve just got to kick well, choose your times to kick and apply pressure. With their defensive wall they would love you to just hold the ball, and they smother you that way.”

The Crusaders are down a laundry-list of influential types, including Sam Whitelock, David Havili, Ethan Blackadder, Cullen Grace and a trio of All Black props, but they will still do what they do. No one doubts that.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The Barrett brothers, Scott and Beauden, will put family bragging rights on the line once more in Christchurch.

The Blues have the talent and power to prevail. In Mark Telea – the best performer in Super Rugby bar none – 100-game Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Hoskins Sotutu and skipper Dalton Papalii they have class acts capable of swinging this contest. The challenge will be in playing the right game to allow their stars to shine.

“You’ve got to have that perfect mix of game smarts, game management and physicality,” noted MacDonald who believes there’s less pressure on his men this year. “We don’t want to be over-excited and think we’re going to thump our way through. We’ve talked about kicking tactically smart but also having the confidence to challenge their D-line with ball in hand. You’ve got to have the perfect game to go down there and win.”

The Crusaders OG, though, knows what’s coming. It will be cold. Tight. The champs will play to their strengths. ”They have a strong set piece and maul, and when things get tough they’ll use it as a weapon.

“We want to play well, to our potential. We want to show what a good team we are. If we do that I think we can create a little bit of history.”

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Dallas McLeod, Braydon Ennor, Jack Goodhue, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Mitchell Drummond; Christian Lio-Willie, Tom Christie, Sione Havili-Talitui, Quinten Strange, Scott Barrett (capt), Oli Jager, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams. Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, Reuben O’Neill, Dominic Gardiner, Corey Kellow, Willi Heinz, Fergus Burke, Chay Fihaki.

Blues: Zarn Sullivan, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Bryce Heem, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Fin Christie; Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papalii (capt), Akira Ioane, James Tucker, Tom Robinson, Nepo Laulala, Ricky Riccitelli, Ofa Tuungafasi. Reserves: Kurt Eklund, Jordan Lay, Marcel Renata, Cameron Suafoa, Adrian Choat, Sam Nock, Harry Plummer, Stephen Perofeta.