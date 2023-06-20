Crusaders giving Sam Whitelock every chance to face Chiefs in Super Rugby final

Super Rugby Pacific final: Crusaders v Chiefs. Where: FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton. When: 7.05pm, Saturday. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff from 6.45pm.

There’s no shortage of storylines ahead of the Super Rugby Pacific final, but perhaps none bigger than the status of veteran Crusaders lock Sam Whitelock.

Sidelined the past fortnight with an Achilles injury, will the departing lock line up for one last scrap with Brodie Retallick and the Chiefs on Saturday night?

If All Blacks coach Ian Foster’s comments on Sunday night are anything to go by, when he essentially ruled him out of the decider, don’t expect the 34-year-old to lace up the boots for his franchise again before he heads to France.

“Well, we will wait and see on Sam Whitelock, we certainly wouldn’t expect him to play, based on the medical data we’ve got with his Achilles,” Foster said.

However, Whitelock trained last week, is understood to be beyond eager to sign off with one last match, and the Crusaders refuse to rule the second most capped player in franchise history out.

“No, I didn’t hear that, didn’t hear that at all,” Crusaders assistant coach Dan Perrin said on Tuesday, when Foster’s comments were put to him.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Crusaders lock Sam Whitelock will depart for France next year.

Regardless, it would be naive to think the All Blacks aren’t keeping a mighty close eye on the Crusaders’ handling of the second-rower, one of the most important players in the country ahead of the World Cup in France later this year.

In other words, there should be no doubt All Blacks management would rather Whitelock, who has played just seven games during his final season of Super Rugby, doesn’t risk further damaging what Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson described as a “grumpy Achilles” with bigger things to come.

However, Perrin insists the decision is up to Whitelock, indicating he could well feature on Saturday night.

“Sammy, watching that guy rehab that Achilles injury over the last two or three weeks has been unbelievable.

“He's got his foot in an ice bucket every morning, he's in with the physios three-four times daily, he's doing everything he can to make himself available. At the end of the day, you trust his decision, he's an experienced campaigner, so we trust the decision he makes."

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Crusaders lock Sam Whitelock and coach Scott Robertson.

Robertson will on Thursday afternoon name his side to face the Chiefs in his final match in charge of the Crusaders before taking over the All Blacks.

In addition to Whitelock potentially being cleared to play, hooker George Bell could make his first appearance of the season in place of the injured Brodie McAlister (hamstring).

Bell hasn’t played this season after breaking his ankle in pre-season, but got through 30 minutes for Lincoln University against Shirley last weekend.

“He was looking pretty strong,” Perrin said, adding Counties rake Ioane Moananu was the other contender to replace McAlister on the bench.

"He's had big game experience before, George, he's captained NZ under-20s, he's played in NPC finals, either of them will do the job for us. Any Crusader who puts the jersey on, we've got full trust in them."

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Crusaders hooker George Bell could make his season debut in the final on Saturday.

Perrin stressed the Crusaders had swiftly drawn a line in the stand after demolishing the Blues in last week’s semifinal, switching their attention to a side which had beaten them twice already this year.

That included a 34-24 defeat in Hamilton in April, when the Chiefs scored 12 points in eight minutes to nab a come-from-behind win on a night the Crusaders lost their closing halfback, Willi Heinz, in warm-ups.

“I don't want to give away too much too early in the week, but we've got a couple of clear areas that we're focussing on, and if we go up there and execute those, and be really clear around how we do that, I think we're going to get good reward from it,” Perrin said.

"I think everyone is pretty excited it's the Crusaders and Chiefs, We respect what they've done throughout the year, but we don't fear it."