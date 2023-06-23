Take Five: The burning questions ahead of the Super Rugby final

Crusaders centre Braydon Ennor and Chiefs utility back Shaun Stevenson compete for a kick in Hamilton in April.

Super Rugby Pacific final: Crusaders v Chiefs. Where: FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton. When: 7.05pm, Saturday. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff from 6.45pm.

The time for talking is almost over, as the much anticipated Super Rugby finale draws closer.

Just as well, because the humdinger between the Chiefs and Crusaders in Hamilton on Saturday night can’t come soon enough.

There’s no doubt the two best teams in the competition have made it to the big dance, and that the pace-setting Chiefs are deserved hosts.

Here are the big questions ahead of the match, which will decide if the Crusaders make it seven titles in as many years, or if the Chiefs bag their first crown in a decade.

Will Sam Whitelock actually play?

Yes, the veteran Crusaders lock has been named to start alongside captain Scott Barrett, but there remains a tinge of doubt regarding his status due to his troublesome Achilles.

Don’t panic, Crusaders fans, all signs are pointing to him playing, but both head coach Scott Robertson and assistant coach Scott Hansen stressed a final decision wouldn't be made until he participates in the warm-up.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Crusaders lock Sam Whitelock pictured during the team’s captain’s run in Christchurch on Friday morning.

Speaking before Whitelock participated in the team’s captain’s run in Christchurch on Friday morning, Hansen refused to put a number on the likelihood he’d play, and stressed the Crusaders were not putting any heat on him.

"It's not something I'll put a number on, because the conversation that you know is Sammy looks real good, and he's training real well. But Sammy will make a decision in the pre-game warm-up around what's best for him and what's best for us in the final.

“But what we've seen from Sammy is very positive, and the feedback we've been given.”

Given the Crusaders have scratched players ahead of games more often than not this season, it’s fair to say all eyes will be on Whitelock when the Crusaders emerge from their changing room at FMG Stadium to get loose.

Where would this rate amongst Crusaders titles under coach Scott Robertson if they get the job done?

It would be near the top of the pile, given they’ve been ravaged by a double-digit injury ward for the majority of the season, and will go into the final without at least seven All Blacks.

However, it wouldn’t unseat their 2017 triumph over the Lions in front of hostile crowd of more than 60,000 at Ellis Park in Johannesburg, an achievement that snapped an almost decade-long title drought.

Photosport Crusaders pivot RIchie Mo’unga kisses the Super Rugby trophy after beating the Blues in last year’s final in Auckland.

Having beaten out 17 other teams and become the first franchise to cross the Indian Ocean and win a Super Rugby final, it’s a feat countless players and coaches have pointed to in the years since.

Featuring six South African sides and Argentina’s Jaguares, Super Rugby was a significantly trickier beast then, requiring more time on the road and matches at altitude.

That said, should the Crusaders send off their departing coaches and players by overcoming the loss of Joe Moody, David Havili, Cullen Grace, Ethan Blackadder, Sevu Reece, George Bower and Fletcher Newell, among others, it will be a heck of a feat.

Where might the Chiefs have the edge?

Skip past the 30 starters and take a gander at the benches.

Unlike in recent years, injuries mean the Crusaders don’t have the luxury of replacing All Blacks with fellow internationals.

Andy Jackson/Getty Images Chiefs loose forward Samipeni Finau will be injected into the Super Rugby final off the bench.

They can’t replace Moody with Bower, Tamaiti Williams with Fletcher Newell, or David Havili with Jack Goodhue, hindering their ability to finish over the top of teams, as they’ve been renowned for.

While it’s difficult to split the XVs, the Chiefs’ bench, featuring newly named All Blacks loose forward Samipeni Finau, energetic lock Naitoa Ah Kuoi and outstanding young halfback Cortez Ratima, could well be the difference in the final quarter.

As for the Crusaders’ bench, don’t underestimate the importance of reserve halfback WIlli Heinz, who they dearly missed when the Chiefs mowed them down over the final eight minutes in Hamilton in April.

How do the teams stack up statistically?

As you’d expect, there’s very little between the teams in most categories.

But there’s one all-important category the Chiefs own, and those who have watched them this year can surely guess it.

Defensively, they’ve been the best in the competition, tackling like demons and defending their line as if their lives depend on it, knowing defence wins championships.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images There has been no better defensive team than the Chiefs during this year’s Super Rugby season.

Having made 89.5% of their tackles – the Crusaders made 86.2% (fourth) – just how the reigning champs attempt to break the team that’s responsible for six of the 16 defeats the Crusaders have tasted under Robertson will be fascinating.

The Crusaders do head into the match as the top-scoring team (34.9 points per game) in the competition, although expected wet conditions point to a defensive match.

Who is everyone tipping to win?

Clearly, the depleted Crusaders hammering the Blues in last week’s semifinal in Christchurch has somewhat hushed the chat regarding them missing so many key players, while also creating believers in them continuing their dynasty.

Like many of the stats, there’s nothing in it with the Kiwi bookies, who are offering $1.92 head-to-head for both the Chiefs and Crusaders.

Indeed, many believe the Chiefs, comfortably the best team during the regular season, will ride the clatter of the cow bells to their first title in a decade.

On the other hand, many sense Razor’s all-conquering Crusaders have timed another title run and will continue their unprecedented dominance (14 titles).

Interestingly, the Crusaders own a 27-19 head-to-head edge between the teams since 1996, and they’ve split the 24 matches the Chiefs have hosted down the middle.