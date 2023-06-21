Blues season review: Embarrassing, ignominious end to the Leon MacDonald era

Promised so much, yet drastically failed to deliver when it mattered. That must be the postscript on Leon MacDonald’s five-year stint as Blues head coach after last Friday’s embarrassing and inept semifinal humiliation at the hands of the Crusaders,

For all the bluster, bravado and bulldust (the Blues always talked a good game, if not played one), the MacDonald era ended nearly as ignominiously as it started, which must be a major concern for the brains trust at Alexandra Park as they plot the way forward under a new head coach.

In some ways MacDonald’s exit from Super Rugby Pacific to join Scott Robertson’s All Blacks in 2024 comes at an appropriate time. Friday night’s 52-15 indignity in Christchurch felt like an end-point. A termination of a relationship. It looked like he had taken this group as far as he could, and truth be told that wasn’t anywhere near where they wanted to go.

SKY SPORT The Crusaders are a class above as they march into Super Rugby final.

It’s not all on MacDonald. Not by a long stretch. His players badly let him down at the moment of truth in Christchurch. They dropped ball, ran sideways, missed tackles, and flat-out froze like a deer in the proverbial headlights. All Blacks who should have been much, much better played like fumbling schoolboys and gifted the vastly undermanned Crusaders momentum they torched them with.

But some of it must fall on the head coach. His team were patently unready. Was that a mindset thing? A mental weakness? Are these Blues players still, after all these years, bereft of the sort of steel, fortitude, fabric that is clearly imbued in the Crusaders, and Chiefs for that matter?

It would have been nice to ask MacDonald some of these questions, but,unlike Hurricanes coach Jason Holland, he has gone silent at the end of his time in franchise footy. His organisation has put the shutters up, right when questions about them are at their loudest.

Like why was chief assistant coach Tom Coventry never heard from the entire season? What happened with No 8 Hoskins Sotutu for him to drop completely off the radar of the national selectors? Why did normally cool, collected types like Beauden Barrett, Rieko Ioane and Dalton Papalii seem like headless chooks at OT Stadium on Friday?

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Prop Marcel Renata sums up the feeling of the Blues players in the wake of their semifinal humiliation in Christchurch.

Their fans deserve better. They deserve answers.

MacDonald appeared to have the Blues on the right sort of improvement arc this time a year ago. When he took over a floundering outfit in 2019 there was one more losing season, before adjustments over the Covid period, a minor Trans-Tasman triumph (‘21) and a full-blown turnaround in ‘22 when the Blues went 13-1 through the regular season and roared to the final on a 15-game win streak.

Then came that final implosion against – who else? – the Crusaders, and what seemed a significant step backwards this year, with losses to the ‘Saders (twice), Chiefs and Brumbies through the regular season, and then that massacre in Christchurch on Friday.

The MacDonald era: Slow start, promising bit in the middle, damp fizzle of an end.

The Blues have some talent, for sure, but as a rugby team they still have a long, long way to go.

Blues report card

Record: Played 16, won 11, lost 5. Third on table, lost semifinal

Stuff’s season grade: C

Highlight: Plenty of strong showings, but they were all against Aussie teams or the Highlanders. Actually seemed to click into gear in their 41-12 quarterfinal victory over the Waratahs, which featured equal parts efficiency and excitement, but that only flattered to deceive.

Lowlight: All three defeats to the Crusaders were disappointing, in their own ways. But last Friday’s humiliation highlighted everything bad about this team. Yes, Razor’s boys were very, very good, but the Blues gifted them their early openings with a series of inexplicable blunders. And from there it was not a game, but a shame.

Photosport Dalton Papalii and the Blues had no answers to the Crusaders’ excellence at Orangetheory Stadium.

Best player: Wing Mark Telea. By some distance. What a season the slippery, metre-eater had, scoring 12 tries, and topping the competition stats in clean breaks and defenders beaten, and second in metres carried. Was not exempt from the Christchurch shambles, but can still hold head high. Now can he repeat for the ABs?

Must do better: It all comes down to the big games for this Blues group. That’s when they seem to freeze, and fumble, and fidget. Whether that’s mental, or physical, or a bit of both, is for the next coaching group to figure out.

Big mover: Anton Segner looks a quality loosie ready for ramped-up minutes, and lock/No 6 Cameron Suafoa also appears a player on the rise. Feels like these guys are set to be regular starters in ‘24.

Recruitment gaps: Beauden Barrett is off to Japan, but they’re pretty well covered there with Stephen Perofeta and Harry Plummer. Losing Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, of course, and a few other fringe guys also upping sticks. Akira Ioane might be off too. But most of the heavy-hitters staying around. Looking to bring in a lock, midfielder and a loosie.

Super Rugby Pacific hopes in 2024: It’s all about taking the final step for a group that, at their best, can roll anybody. Two ghastly defeats against the Crusaders at finals time will haunt them, but have to be a reference-point for an organisation not content to be second or third best. Must learn from their rivals’ mental strength.