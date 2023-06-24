Super Rugby Pacific final: All you need to know for Chiefs v Crusaders showdown

Damian McKenzie and Richie Mo’unga will go toe to toe in the battle of the No 10s on Saturday night.

It’s the showdown everyone was predicting, it’s the showdown everyone was wanting.

The Super Rugby Pacific final between the Chiefs and Crusaders in Hamilton promises to be an absolute beauty.

Top seeds against second seeds, the clear best team all year versus the six-time defending champions, who are the absolute masters of finals footy.

Will Scott Robertson, in his last hurrah before moving on to the All Blacks job next year, be able to perform one last celebratory breakdance?

Or can Clayton McMillan come up trumps, and his side avenge their losses to the red and blacks from last year’s semifinal and the Super Rugby Aotearoa decider the year before?

THE GAME

What: Chiefs v Crusaders

Where: FMG Stadium, Waikato

Kickoff: 7.05pm Saturday

THE TEAMS

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Emoni Narawa, Alex Nankivell, Anton Lienert-Brown, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Damian McKenzie, Brad Weber (co-capt), Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane (co-capt), Pita Gus Sowakula, Tupou Vaa’i, Brodie Retallick, George Dyer, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Aidan Ross. Reserves: Tyrone Thompson, Ollie Norris, John Ryan, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Samipeni Finau, Cortez Ratima, Josh Ioane, Rameka Poihipi.

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Dallas McLeod, Braydon Ennor, Jack Goodhue, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Mitch Drummond, Christian Lio-Willie, Tom Christie, Sione Havili Talitui, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett (capt), Oli Jager, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams. Reserves: George Bell, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, Reuben O’Neill, Quinten Strange, Dom Gardiner, Willi Heinz, Fergus Burke, Chay Fihaki.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Sam Whitelock has recovered from his Achilles injury to be named for the Crusaders in the Super Rugby Pacific final.

THE REFS

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe

Assistant referees: Angus Gardner, Nic Berry

TMO: Brendon Pickerill

THE ODDS

Chiefs $1.92 Crusaders $1.92

THE WEATHER

Mostly cloudy. Some rain at times. Easterlies becoming fresh in the afternoon.

THE HISTORY

Played 46: Chiefs 19 wins, Crusaders 27 wins

This year: Chiefs 34 Crusaders 24, Hamilton, April 29; Chiefs 31 Crusaders 10, Christchurch, February 24

THE BIG STORYLINES

