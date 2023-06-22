'It's massive': Crusaders lock Sam Whitelock to start final against Chiefs

Super Rugby Pacific final: Crusaders v Chiefs. Where: FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton. When: 7.05pm, Saturday. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff from 6.45pm.

So much for All Blacks coach Ian Foster’s assessment of Sam Whitelock’s status for the Super Rugby Pacific final.

The veteran lock has been named to start against the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday night, despite Foster stating he expected him to miss the match, based on the medical data he had seen regarding his troublesome Achilles injury.

Less than a week after Foster’s comments, Whitelock’s inclusion in the second row alongside captain Scott Barrett is a major boost for the reigning champions in their pursuit of a seventh title in as many years.

However, as enthused as head coach Scott Robertson was by his availability, he stressed Whitelock still had a few hurdles to clear before kickoff.

“We will take it right to the warm-up for him. He’s trained extremely well, done everything all week, it’s looking positive,” he said, adding he would leave the decision up to Whitelock, who has pushed hard for the opportunity to represent the franchise one last time before heading to France next year.

The second-most capped player (180) in Crusaders history hasn’t played since he was yanked at half-time of their regular-season finale against the Hurricanes in Wellington a few weeks ago, before scans revealed what Robertson labelled a “grumpy Achilles”.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Crusaders lock Sam Whitelock takes a lineout ball against the Chiefs in Hamilton in April.

Whitelock has trained the past couple weeks, and has regularly plonked his foot in a bucket of ice-cold water in a bid to speed up the recovery progress.

"He's come out pretty good after training on a heavy ground...he will take confidence,” captain Scott Barrett said. But he'll make the decision, whenever that is. We're anticipating he's going to play, but if not we've got a contingency plan behind that."

Whitelock won’t address media before the team travels to Hamilton on Friday afternoon, but the fact he’s given himself a chance to pull on the Crusaders’ kit one last time had further enthused an already excited group.

“It's massive, he's obviously a legend of our club and a legend of New Zealand rugby. I know he's worked extremely hard over the last couple of weeks, and sat there with his fingers crossed, hoping that we'd get to the final,” halfback Mitchell Drummond said.

“Now, we're here, it's unbelievable that he's given himself an opportunity to have one last crack in the jersey."

Photosport The Crusaders are coming off the back of an emphatic win over the Blues in Christchurch.

Also sidelined due to head and hand injuries this year, Whitelock has played just seven games this season, one in which the red and blacks have battled a double-digit injury toll for much of.

But they’ve got the man largely responsible for blowing up the Blues’ lineout in last year’s final at Eden Park back as the Crusaders attempt to send him, Robertson, pivot Richie Mo’unga and utility Leicester Fainga’anuku off with another championship ring.

Clearly, if there was any temptation to put his feet up and switch focus to what’s a major international season, highlighted by the World Cup in France, the 34-year-old wasn’t having any of it.

"It's pretty awesome for Sam, he's been doing everything he can to get himself right for this week. Just shows the resilience and preparation he's showed throughout his career,” fullback Will Jordan said.

“I guess it could have been easy for him to sit back and wait for the international scene to come back and play, but just his willingness to put his body on the line for the team is really appreciated.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The head-to-head between Chief Damian McKenzie, left, and Crusader Richie Mo’unga, will be essential viewing in the Super Rugby final on Saturday night.

“He's played about 1000 first class games, he's a pretty seasoned campaigner and knows what it takes to win these sort of games....you can't buy experience. When things get tight out there, just having his experience will be huge."

Whitelock’s inclusion is one of two changes from the team that buried the Blues in the semifinal last week in Christchurch.

Having not played all season after fracturing his ankle in February, former New Zealand under-20s captain George Bell has replaced hooker Brodie McAlister, who sustained a serious hamstring injury against the Blues.

Bell, a dangerous ball-runner who will bring punch off the bench, was touted as one of the players to watch ahead of the season, has been given the nod to play in the final on the back of just 30 minutes of club rugby for Lincoln University last weekend.

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Dallas McLeod, Braydon Ennor, Jack Goodhue, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Mitch Drummond, Christian Lio-Willie, Tom Christie, Sione Havili Talitui, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett (capt), Oli Jager, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams. Reserves: George Bell, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, Reuben O’Neill, Quinten Strange, Dom Gardiner, Willi Heinz, Fergus Burke, Chay Fihaki.