'He's one of a kind': The other Scott departing the Crusaders for the All Blacks

Crusaders assistant coach Scott Hansen, left, and head coach Scott Robertson share a laugh at the team’s captain’s run in Christchurch on Friday morning.

Super Rugby Pacific final: Crusaders v Chiefs. Where: FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton. When: 7.05pm, Saturday. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff from 6.45pm.

The days of Scott Robertson and Scott Hansen sharing a laugh or two during Crusaders captain’s runs are done.

They’ll get the opportunity to do so again when they continue coaching the All Blacks together from November, but Friday marked their final training session at Rugby Park as Crusaders employees.

There’s been no shortage of attention on head coach Robertson ahead of his final match in charge of the Crusaders, but what about the other Scott departing after the Super Rugby Pacific final against the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday night?

That would be assistant coach Hansen, who has made a huge mark on the franchise since replacing Brad Mooar ahead of the 2020 season, when he returned from Japan after working as a Sunwolves assistant under Tony Brown and Jamie Joseph for two seasons.

“I haven't really thought too much around what it means for me. I'm just really excited for the boys,” a deflecting Hansen told media ahead of what also shapes as the final match for a bunch of players.

That’s typical Hansen, not one to want the spotlight, despite having played a huge hand in the Crusaders’ ongoing dynasty.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Crusaders coach Scott Robertson, left, and assistant coach Scott Hansen have worked together with the red and blacks since 2020.

He’d likely be their head coach from next year if All Blacks coach elect Robertson hadn’t snapped him up as an assistant, such has been his influence since the former Crusaders halfback returned to Christchurch.

Hansen works closely with the inside backs – Richie Mo’unga has repeatedly raved about his influence on his game – and is charged with leading the team’s attack, strategy and game planning.

It’s his game-planning Robertson raved about after Hansen masterminded the Blues’ demise in last year’s Super Rugby final, and that players have pointed to on numerous occasions during his final season.

They’ll sure miss it next year, but not before they attempt to execute a plan a fair while in the making on Saturday night, when the Crusaders gun for a seventh title in as many years.

“A little while,” Hansen said, smiling, when asked how long he’d been plotting to beat the Chiefs.

“There are no guarantees....but I've got a lovely wife who allows me at home to go into the office and do work.”

Naturally, Hansen wasn’t giving anything away, although the fact the Crusaders were getting a rare third shot at a team in the same season had certainly helped.

"I think tactics and strategy, you adjust to teams. And there are certain areas, we believe, there are opportunities with the Chiefs, like there is any opposition, like they will us. There are certain individuals you have to focus around, not always on, but around....we believe there are opportunities for us in our game plan to see dominance in certain areas.”

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson, left, and captain Scott Barrett pictured during the team’s captain’s run in Christchurch on Friday.

Not that looking to the future is uncommon in Super Rugby circles.

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan last week admitted he and his coaching staff had been planning for the Crusaders in advance of their semifinal against the Brumbies.

However, as Hansen again turned deflector, plans were all well and good, but the final could well be decided by an off-scripted play, he said.

“There is a lot of effort and energy put into making a final, and it can take a lot out of you, and then it's the ability to understand now what's required in a final,” he said.

“It often comes down to players, not plays. So it might come down to a moment where a Scooter Barrett gets a shoulder through and an offload. It won't be the play that Scott Hansen or Razor or Tams [Tamati Ellison] came up with. It will be the moment of an individual, where he steps up at the moment. And that's what wins finals."

Peter Meecham/Getty Images The Crusaders begin their final captain’s run of the season.

And with that Hansen finished his last scheduled media opportunity with the Crusaders, making room for flanker Tom Christie in front of the cameras and mics.

Hansen was out of ear shot by the time Christie was answering questions, but it’s fair to say he’d have appreciated the words the Crusaders tackling machine used when asked about the looming departure of an integral cog of the franchise.

“He’s amazing, I know for me, personally, we’ve built a connection that I can trust him, and he challenges me in ways I haven’t been challenged by coaches before.

“He’s one of a kind, he’s a great coach.”