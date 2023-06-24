Super Rugby Pacific: How the champion Crusaders and ill-disciplined Chiefs rated

ANALYSIS: They’ve done it again. The Crusaders’ all-conquering dynasty rolls on.

Make that seven titles in as many years under head coach Scott Robertson, whose red and blacks edged the Chiefs in an enthralling decider in Hamilton on Saturday night.

It was fitting, too, that departing pivot Richie Mo’unga slotted a penalty after the hooter in the 25-20 win, and that departing wing Leicester Fainga’anuku earned the title-sealing penalty.

Here’s how rugby writers Marc Hinton rated the champion Crusaders, and Robert van Royen rated the ill-disciplined Chiefs, who copped three yellow cards.

CRUSADERS

Will Jordan: Outstanding again. Got monstered in a big hit by Luke Jacobson midway through the first spell, but bounced back to feature in the buildup to Mo’unga’s try and gobbled up 65 first-half metres on just five carries, and 104 for the match. Back to his best. 8

Dallas McLeod: Lasted barely a dozen minutes after failed HIA following head-clash with Anton Lienert-Brown. N/A

Braydon Ennor: Solid but unspectacular effort in a pretty even midfield battle. Shifted ball when he needed to. 6

Andrew Cornaga Crusaders fullback Will Jordan in action against the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday night.

Jack Goodhue: Another useful showing. Nailed most of his tackles (10 of 12) and understood he had to get the pill to his outside men. 6

Leicester Fainga’anuku: Monster performance in his farewell (for now) display, capped by the game-clinching penalty over the ball at the death. Strong on the carry out wide to set up Mo’unga’s try, 59 first-half metres, 87 for the match, and looks the form No 11 in the NZ game. Played like a fourth loosie. 9

Richie Mo’unga: Triumphant finish to his Crusaders career in a standout head-to-head against D-Mac. Scored the go-ahead try late in the first half with a slick piece of individual skill, kicked well, out of hand and at goal, and guided the Crusaders home in a tense finish. 9

Mitch Drummond: Solid, serviceable effort from the experienced No 9 before making way early in the second spell. 6

Christian Lio-Willie: Nice sign-off to an outstanding first season with the ‘Saders. Carried well when called on and made 11 of 12 tackles attempted. Looks a keeper. 7.5

Tom Christie: Did what he does well, which is to say tackle (12 made) and get busy at the breakdown. Played his part expertly. 7

Sione Havili Talitui: Not the most glamorous of figures, but does the core stuff well and allows his colleagues to roam with his busy workrate. 6

Sam Whitelock: Was in doubt to play with his Achilles issue, but put in an epic performance in his 181st, and final, game in the jersey. Key lineout target throughout, won a massive second-half steal and vintage first 40 included one big defensive hit on his old mate Brodie Retallick. 8.5

Scott Barrett: Captain’s knock, for sure. Led his team on defence with 17 tackles made and not a single miss. Colossus at the lineout, too, with one key steal and plenty of key takes on the throw. Leadership and effort outstanding. 8.5

Phil Walter/Getty Images Crusaders loose forward Christian Lio-Willie on the charge against the Chiefs in the decider in Hamilton on Saturday night.

Oli Jager: Did the job up front and anchored a scrum going nowhere and a lineout-drive on fire. Went 77 minutes too. 7

Codie Taylor: Big-time display by the ‘Saders No 2 as he scored two tries off the drive, outplayed his All Blacks compared and was generally tidy in his core roles – a couple of lineout misfires apart. Back on top of his game. 9

Tamaiti Williams: One of the finds of the year, capped a breakthrough campaign with another signature display. Won big turnover late in first half to complete a busy opening 40 that saw him carry five times, and kept going until subbed in 69th minute. 8

SKY SPORT Departing duo Scott Robertson and Richie Mo'unga pull out the dance moves after winning another title.

Reserves

George Bell: Not required. N/A

Kershawl Sykes-Martin: Played the last 11 minutes, and saw the job done. 6

Reuben O’Neill: Played just the last 3 minutes. N/A

Quinten Strange: Not required. N/A

Dom Gardiner: Played last 23 minutes, and managed to put in 8 tackles in a busy cameo. 7

Willi Heinz: Veteran presence for last half-hour off the pine and guided his team home well over a tense finale. 6.5

Fergus Burke: Just 6 minutes off the bench late. N/A

Chay Fihaki:Came on for McLeod after a dozen minutes, and played solidly through till subbed in 74th minute. 6

Phil Walter/Getty Images Chiefs wing Emoni Narawa scores against the Crusaders in Hamilton.

CHIEFS

Shaun Stevenson: Scoring the opening try of the decider must have felt good for the man with a point to prove after only cracking the All Blacks as injury cover. His 12th try of the year equalled Roger Randle’s 2002 mark for most tries by a Chief in a campaign. His work in the lead up to Narawa’s second half strike was all class. 8

Emoni Narawa: This bloke is far more than just an electric ball-runner. Highlighted by him expertly defusing an early bomb with Jordan draped all over him, he’s safe under the high ball, and also uncorked a bunch of fine clearing kicks. Finished a cracking try, but made a notable mistake by kicking a ball out on the full in the tense second half. 8.5

Alex Nankivell: For all the talk of Brad Weber and Brodie Retallick finishing up, don’t underestimate how much this man will be missed. Turned in a typically solid 60 minutes. Rarely puts a foot wrong. 7

Anton Lienert-Brown: Knocked Crusaders wing Dallas McLeod out of the game with a reckless shot early in the first half. His second infringement cost him a yellow card, one he was perhaps fortunate wasn’t upgraded to a red. 4

Etene Nanai-Seturo: Wasn’t bad at all, chalking up 58 metres on seven carries, but was showed up by the magical Narawa. 6

Damian McKenzie: Did everything in his power to get the Chiefs over the line, kicking four from six off the tee and running the cutter superbly, and kicking well in general play. Didn’t have the legs to land a 53m pen when down by two late. 7.5

Brad Weber: Bowed out in the 60th minute without making any of his trademark snipes. Was a torrid night for halfbacks due to the brutal physicality at the breakdown. 6

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Chiefs loose forward Luke Jacobson on the charge against the Crusaders in Hamilton on Saturday night.

Luke Jacobson: Made a superb play – he blasted Jordan and ripped the ball away in contact – in the lead up to the Chiefs’ opening try, but was also guilty of being over-eager at the breakdown. The Crusaders scored twice while he spent 10 minutes in the bin in the first half. 6

Sam Cane: Made 22 tackles. But his ill-disciplined side made a mountain of bone-headed plays, none bigger than the All Blacks captain pouncing on a ball while still in the back of a Crusaders ruck. The third Chief to be yellow carded, Cane had to watch the final nine minutes in the naughty chair, as the Crusaders immediately scored and overturned a 20-15 deficit. 5

Pita Gus Sowakula: The quietest of the Chiefs’ starting loose forwards by far, making just three tackles in his final game for the franchise. 4

Tupou Vaa’i: Overshadowed by the Crusaders’ second row, Vaa’i wasn’t afraid to chirp after Codie Taylor delivered a wonky lineout throw in the second half. 5.5

Brodie Retallick: Shaded by his All Blacks mate Sam Whitelock, but that’s not to say the big lock didn’t play well, especially defensively. 7

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown was one of three Chiefs to cop a yellow card during the Super Rugby final.

George Dyer: More than held his own against big 140kg Crusaders prop Tamaiti Williams. 6

Samisoni Taukei’ao: Didn’t have the same type of impact he’s had on many of the Chiefs’ games this season, as the Crusader's defenders did a fine job chop tackling the dangerous runner. The Chiefs’ lineout also had its issues, and he was pinged twice for not rolling away in the opening 12 minutes. 6

Aidan Ross: Another solid performance from Chiefs’ No 1, who isn’t afraid to rip in at the breakdown. 6.5

Reserves

Tyrone Thompson: N/R

Ollie Norris: Played the final half hour, and was one of a bunch of Chiefs to make big breakdown plays as the hosts appeared to be on track to win a crown. 6.5

John Ryan: N/R

Naitoa Ah Kuoi: N/R

Samipeni Finau: The new All Black made some impact after coming on in the 50th minute. You have to wonder if coach Clayton McMillan regrets not starting the menacing loose forward. 7

Cortez Ratima: The Chiefs are going to be just fine without Brad Weber. Ratima is the future. 6.5

Josh Ioane: N/R

Rameka Poihipi: N/R