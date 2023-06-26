Where coach Scott Robertson rates the Crusaders' latest Super Rugby triumph

A beaming Scott Robertson sure looked like he was in “seventh heaven” as he strode through Christchurch Airport, mission accomplished.

Back on friendly territory after conquering the Chiefs in the Super Rugby final in Hamilton, the departing Crusaders coach was feeling the effects of a night of celebration and the sleep depravation that goes with it. Not that he was winding down.

“We’re just starting,” he said of the celebrations, which are set to continue at lock Sam Whitelock’s rural property in the coming days.

"We go on the farm, we get out of the old social media limelight, make sure the guys be themselves. We have a bit of a dress up and a bit of fun and make sure there is a little something on the spit that the boys rotate round. We have a feed and chat, and remember the year."

And what a year they will remember, having beaten the Chiefs 25-20 to continue their all-conquering dynasty with a seventh title in as many years under Robertson.

Perhaps then the manner in which they defended their crown might sink in, which wasn’t yet the case when Robertson, having soaked up “Hoo Hey Razor Ray” chants from the 500-plus strong crowd gathered at the airport on Sunday afternoon, spoke to media.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Crusaders coach Scott Robertson celebrates a seventh title in as many years after beating the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday.

The fact they went on the road and beat the form team this year was one thing, but to do it without seven injured All Blacks was another thing entirely.

Indeed, some even wondered if the fact they’d overcome an injury toll that hit 17 at one stage during the season, and forced them to use a whopping 47 players on the year, might propel this year’s title to the top of the pile, even ahead of the drought-ending triumph in Johannesburg in 2017.

Not quite, Robertson said, knowing the 2017 team was the first to cross the Indian Ocean and win a final (against the Lions).

“We wouldn't be here if we hadn't had that [2017]. But I think winning away and all the drama through the year that comes with it, it's close. But 2017 is special.

“This year, we wanted to go to heaven, seventh heaven. And we realised to go to heaven you’ve got to have immortals in your team, and we’ve got a lot, we believe,” Robertson said, revealing part of this year’s theme which drove the team.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Crusaders assistant coach Tamati Ellison, left, head coach Scott Robertson, centre, and Dan Perrin, right, celebrate after realising they’d beaten the Chiefs in the Super Rugby final in Hamilton on Saturday.

One of the 47 players the Crusaders used wasn’t on hand at the airport, nor was he a member of the team during the playoffs.

But 39-year-old prop John Afoa, who became the oldest player in Super Rugby history when he answered an SOS call from Robertson last month due to an extreme shortage of props, would certainly get a championship medal and ring.

Afoa played two matches hot on the heels of finishing his playing days in France, but wasn’t eligible for the playoffs because he didn’t play in New Zealand before April 1.

“Yeah, got the message from him [after the game],” Robertson said, before recalling how he asked the former All Black if he wanted to “come win a championship” when he called him in May.

“There is so many roles and times people played their part in our season. We couldn't even set down a scrum at one stage because we didn't have enough front-rowers. He played a big part, we're really pleased for him, he'll get one of these [medals] for sure."

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Crusaders captain Scott Barrett pictured with fans at Christchurch airport on Sunday afternoon.

Robertson’s phone didn’t just light up with Afoa’s message after his 98th win from 118 games in charge of the Crusaders

Among the many messages and calls, was one from former assistant coach Ronan O’Gara, who helped the Crusaders to their 2018 and 2019 titles.

Robertson made sure he video-called his good friend, now the coach of French club La Rochelle, when it was time for the team to sing a song – Ronan Keating’s When You Say Nothing At All – they’ve been belting out since the Irishman left his mark on the franchise.

"The smile on your face,” Robertson began to sing.

“That was the song he left with us....we connected with him, he's a big part of it. All the past Crusaders, everyone that's been a part of it, were on the face-time, especially on the bus on the way home from the ground."