Watch: Crusaders coach Scott Robertson dances after Super Rugby Pacific title win

Departing duo Scott Robertson and Richie Mo'unga pull out the dance moves after winning another title.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson limbered-up for his final dance routine with the team by boasting his wife Jane was the best selection he had made during his career.

A couple of minutes later he was stepping, shaking, jerking and back-spinning his way across the grass at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton, as the Crusaders got their victory party started on Saturday night.

Having beaten the Chiefs 25-20 in the Super Rugby Pacific final, the jubilant players and a small contingent of supporters gathered in a circle to encourage Robertson to get jiggy with it.

He didn't need much encouragement.

"I am dead-set, a freestyler,'' Robertson told Sky TV. "When I get there, I just make it up. It depends on how the boys go. It's really hard, like - if they start chanting, I will dance, yeah.''

Sure enough, the players began clapping and singing his nickname "Razor''.

Robertson began with a shuffle known as the "running man'', and within seconds was in full flight as he whirred around the small enclosure at rapid pace.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Crusaders coach Scott Robertson dances after his team beat the Chiefs 25-20 in the Super Rugby Pacific in Hamilton.

This was the end of a wildly successful era. After seven years as the boss, the team secured the silverware every season, Robertson will coach the All Blacks from 2024.

First five-eighth Richie Mo'unga also joined the action with a "caterpillar'' and Jane Robertson briefly grooved her way towards her husband before making a retreat.

Whether Robertson realised Jane had made a brief appearance was unclear.

The former All Blacks and Crusaders loose forward appeared to be deep in the zone; Mo'unga, having bounced to his feet after his cameo, was quick to move the SRP trophy out of his way to prevent any chance of injury.

This was an occasion for Robertson, and Mo'unga, who will play in Japan after the World Cup later this year, and everyone else linked to the Crusaders, to savour.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Crusaders coach Scott Robertson celebrates in the changing room after beating the Chiefs 25-20 in the final in Hamilton.

For the Chiefs, and their fans, not so much. The majority of the crowd had long gone by the time Robertson had begun grooving.

It was somewhat appropriate Jane shared the limelight.

Soon after the game had ended Robertson spoke warmly of their partnership, and indicated that when he began his coaching career with Canterbury under then-coach Rob Penney, he did it for love, not money.

"Jane has been through it all, you know,'' Robertson noted. "All my injuries. All the ups and downs of coaching, you know when I first starting in Canterbury in 2008 - $2500.''

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Richie Mo'unga of the Crusaders celebrates after winning the Super Rugby Pacific final.

Asked about the moment he hugged his wife, Robertson said he was thankful for the support she, and their three sons, had provided during his time as coach with Canterbury and the Crusaders.

"I have done well, haven't I? My best selection, right there. It is a long-term contract. I am really proud of Jane and my boys, they have been through a lot.

“We have had a great ride. Especially the last seven years, so I am really grateful to them.''