Departing Crusaders coach Scott Robertson's warning to the chasing pack

Departing duo Scott Robertson and Richie Mo'unga pull out the dance moves after winning another title.

Don’t go prematurely calling the Crusaders’ dynasty done at seven titles in as many years.

That was the message from departing head coach Scott Robertson, who pointed out some folk thought they were finished with three consecutive titles when a host of experienced players moved on in 2019.

The Crusaders sure have kept rolling after Wyatt Crockett, the most capped player (203) in competition history, Owen Franks, Matt Todd, and Israel Dagg finished up, snaring the Christchurch-based franchise’s record-extending 14th title after beating the Chiefs in Hamilton at the weekend.

All Blacks coach elect Robertson believes he’s leaving the Crusaders in a good spot to continue, too, despite pivot Richie Mo’unga, arguably the franchise’s greatest player, lock Sam Whitelock and wing Leicester Fainga’anuku also signing off.

Centre Jack Goodhue is also set to head offshore, and assistant coach Scott Hansen will follow Robertson to the All Blacks.

“We’re losing and we’re gaining. I think 2019 was a reflection of that. I think we lost about 700 caps [of experience] and people thought that was it,” Robertson said.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson, left, and Richie Mo’unga celebrate a seventh title in as many years after beating the Chiefs in Hamilton last weekend.

“But people came in and they took over, and I think we’re in good stead. We’ve got three coaches that have been in a year with us now. Tamati Ellison is a hell of a coach, and with Rob Penney coming in, there will be some good continuity, and they will make it their own now.”

Speaking of former Canterbury coach and Crusaders assistant Penney, who gave Robertson his first crack at coaching, he will take over as head coach in August.

Talk about having big shoes to fill, but at least Penney will inherit a squad with a ton of quality.

The loss of Mo’unga, who finished with an 83-10 record in games he played under Robertson, and who Robertson called his quarterback, is most significant, although Faigna’anuku, who scored a competition-leading 13 tries this season, and Whitelock walking will also be dearly felt.

However, four players Robertson has touted as the future – halfback Noah Hotham, outside back Macca Springer, pivot Taha Kemara and hooker George Bell – are tipped to flourish in a group not short of experience.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Departing Crusaders Sam Whitelock, left, and Richie Mo’unga celebrate at fulltime of the final against the Chiefs in Hamilton last weekend.

Skipper Scott Barrett and vice captains David Havili and Codie Taylor are on deck through 2025, fullback Will Jordan is on the books through 2027, while fellow All Blacks Sevu Reece, Joe Moody, Ethan Blackadder, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell and Cullen Grace aren’t going anywhere, to name a bunch.

“I'm really proud that I've set up the structures, so the next coach can come in and add his own flavour. We're in a good position as a professional team, we care about each other,” Robertson said.

He said the injury woes the Crusaders had overcome this year would be beneficial next year, given players such as Springer, Hotham, Dallas McLeod and Fergus Burke received playing time they otherwise wouldn’t have.

"All these guys that have come through are going to be better for it next year, with the guys moving on they will step up because they have had game time. And off the field, there's some good young coaches coming through as well."

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Crusaders captain Scott Barrett holds aloft the Super Rugby trophy in Hamilton last weekend.

Having amassed seven titles courtesy of 98 wins from 118 games in charge since 2017, Robertson isn’t quite done just yet.

He will conduct a review with general manager for professional rugby Angus Gardiner this week, his former Crusaders teammate who Robertson believes deserves more credit than he’s given.

“What he does is special. He gets the back end right, he's my air support. Wars are won in the air, and he does it for me, and I'd like to thank him personally,” he said as the realisation his time at the Crusaders was essentially up hit home.

"I'm a proud Crusader, it means a lot to me, and I'm thankful I'm moving on, and it's set me up to be a great All Blacks coach."