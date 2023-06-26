Super Rugby final referee Ben O'Keeffe hopes abuse never targets his family

Super Rugby final referee Ben O’Keeffe says he’s grown accustomed to abuse – but hopes his family is never subjected to it.

O’Keeffe was targeted with abuse and threats on his Instagram page following the victory by the Crusaders over the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday night.

The 31-test official sent three players from the home side to the sin-bin during the encounter, in which he was regarded as having a good performance. The most obvious error was a missed forward pass in a movement leading up to a try by the visitors, which was viewed as mostly the fault of touch judge Angus Gardner.

O’Keeffe wrote that while he has “had to accept and grow accustomed to the post-match vitriol that fans normalise post game”, abuse in any form is never ok.

“It’s a sad reality that it doesn’t affect me anymore, but that doesn’t mean it’s ok.

“I think back to the Europa League Final referee walking through the airport and his family getting chairs thrown at them – I hope my family is never subjected to this but the direction some fans are going now in rugby, I know we are closer than we have ever been. This is one of many recent examples when someone has crossed the line towards a match official in Rugby.”

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Referee Ben O'Keeffe awards a penalty during the Super Rugby Pacific final between the Chiefs and the Crusaders in Hamilton.

O’Keeffe was booed by some Chiefs fans at the after-match presentation on the field and while the home side’s head coach Clayton McMillan didn’t directly criticise O’Keeffe and his assistants, he did appear annoyed at some decisions.

“I don't want to bag the referee – the crowd did that at the end of the game. Maybe that says something," McMillan said.

O’Keeffe felt McMillan would have been better to voice his concerns with the officiating privately.

“Referees are part of the game, and we need support from players and coaches to have the tough conversations privately but to publicly back and support their officials – not criticise. This will change the way the fans treat us.

“There were some excellent decisions, and some poor ones that I accept I made and need to improve on – continual growth is something that excites me to be better for the game.”