Chiefs season review: So near yet so far for Clayton McMillan and his men

Sam Cane feels the pain after the Chiefs’ loss to the Crusaders in the Super Rugby Pacific final.

The changing of the guard was upon us, but the Chiefs just couldn’t land the knockout blow when it counted.

Oh how they will look back on one heck of a missed opportunity to break their title drought in the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Instead, the Hamilton-based franchise’s stretch without silverware – already the longest of any Kiwi side if the Blues’ trans-Tasman triumph is included – will extend to 11 years, the pain of losing a home final 25-20 to those perennial champion Crusaders sure to linger into the winter.

Come summer and that sting will be an easy motivator in the pre-season, but coach Clayton McMillan, having walked in the doors for 2021 with a decent rebuild job in front of him, had eyed this year as the Chiefs’ real time to shine, such was the talent, experience and depth across their squad.

It couldn’t have started in better fashion, with their pumping of the Crusaders on the road immediately having eyes on them, and when they ran in 38 points in the first half against Moana Pasifika in the Super Round in Melbourne a week later, it was clear something brilliant was brewing.

SKY SPORT The Chiefs lost co-captain Sam Cane to the sin bin late in the Super Rugby Pacific final.

And it just kept on rolling, the Chiefs always turning up, and finding different ways to win, be it with their electric attack or steely defence.

Big names shone, with Damian McKenzie returning from Japan a much-improved game manager and owning the No 10 jersey, but others really put their hands up, too, reflected no more by the All Blacks callups for Samipeni Finau, Emoni Narawa, and (sort of) Shaun Stevenson.

In a remarkable regular season, the Chiefs fell just short of going through with a perfect record, their only blemish being the 25-22 loss to the Reds in New Plymouth, on a night when the hosts sat out many of their top-liners.

McMillan had made it not-so-subtle at the very beginning of the season that earning top spot for the finals had to be a big driver, such had been the importance of home advantage in Super Rugby playoff history.

But, having achieved that, with three more wins than any other side, the most points scored and the least points conceded, the Chiefs can’t say that they peaked come crunch time.

Despite favourable non-derbies against the Reds and Brumbies, they were made to work hard in each of those sudden-death contests, before ill-discipline really hurt them when it mattered most in the big dance.

Chiefs report card

Record: Played 17, won 15, lost 2. First on table, lost final

Stuff’s season grade: A

Highlight: In a season that provided so many, it had to be their very first outing – that 31-10 crushing of the Crusaders in Christchurch. It really set the tone and showed that the Chiefs were real contenders in 2023.

Lowlight: What else but the final? Having done all the hard work to get themselves top-seeding and home advantage, it all came undone when they struggled to adapt to referee Ben O’Keeffe and weren’t able to complete the final step on their journey.

Best player: Shaun Stevenson was simply sensational at fullback. Can you believe this was his eighth year at the club? Formerly flaky, the 26-year-old was magnificently consistent – ever-reliable under the high ball, marvellous with his booming boot, electric on attack with his speed, footwork, running lines and distribution, and, despite what some feel otherwise, brave and solid on defence.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Shaun Stevenson was sublime for the Chiefs at fullback in 2023.

Must do better: Not a whole heap at all, really, but that discipline could remain a work-on, considering the Chiefs ended up conceding the most yellow cards (13) of any side, a year after conceding the second-least (four). Holding their nerve when it really counts will be key to breaking this championship drought.

Big mover: Samipeni Finau has gone from a bit-part loose forward to a barnstorming, bruising blindside flanker that has banged down the door to All Blacks selection. The 24-year-old will now clearly be the first-choice No 6 for McMillan next year and a key weapon on both sides of the ball.

Recruitment gaps: There will be limited change in the playing ranks next year. Centurions Brad Weber and Brodie Retallick will be huge losses, while others exiting (all also for offshore) are John Ryan (who was an injury replacement for Angus Ta’avao), Pita Gus Sowakula, Bryn Gatland and Alex Nankivell. But with All Blacks midfielder Quinn Tupaea and talented young halfback Xavier Roe returning from season-long injuries, playmaker Kaleb Trask back on deck after a year in Japan, and the locking stocks stacked, things are well covered.

Super Rugby Pacific hopes in 2024: While other Kiwi teams face big changes in their coaching teams, the Chiefs are stable, and in their playing ranks they will still boast plenty of All Blacks and experienced campaigners, with many youngsters they had invested in starting to mature nicely. They therefore look every chance of going one better and making amends next year.