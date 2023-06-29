All Blacks coach Ian Foster defends Sam Cane for post-final no show

Ian Foster says the Chiefs coach decided Cane would not fulfil post-match media duties.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster says it wasn't Sam Cane's decision to not attend the post-match press conference after the Super Rugby Pacific final.

In the aftermath of the Crusaders' 25-20 win over the Chiefs in Hamilton last Saturday night, the Chiefs' sole representative at the press conference was coach Clayton McMillan.

The latter, it turns out, didn't ask either of his co-captains, Brad Weber or Cane, to join him for the question-and-answer session because he wanted his shattered team to stay together while they dwelled on the disappointing defeat.

“I think Sam wanted to front the media,” Foster said in Auckland on Wednesday.

“That was his coach's call. I don't know too much about it, but my understanding is he didn't know Clayton had gone in.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Chiefs co-captain Sam Cane was given a yellow card by referee Ben O’Keeffe in the 72nd minute of the Super Rugby Pacific final last Saturday night.

Win or lose, it's standard practice for the captain and coach from both teams to front reporters after fixtures.

It, in theory, should be a win-win situation for all parties. If reporters seek comment on issues, contentious or otherwise, it enables coaches or players to immediately have the right of reply.

All Blacks captain Cane and Weber were the Chiefs' leaders at FMG Stadium Waikato and should have been available to give their views on what unfolded during the final.

Although they fulfilled their duties with broadcaster Sky Sport immediately afterwards, there was no opportunity for reporters to perhaps dig deeper on a number of topics.

The no-show by Cane was topical because he was involved in one of the most controversial moments of the match, having been yellow carded by referee Ben O'Keeffe in the 72nd minute.

With the Crusaders set to launch an attack from a ruck close to the Chiefs' line, Cane gambled and lost; he tried to force a turnover from an offside position, and when the ball was still in front of a Crusaders player's feet.

Andy Jackson Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan wanted his players to spent time together in the changing shed, rather than front media.

O'Keeffe had no hesitation in sin-binning Cane for what he deemed a professional foul, forcing him to watch the rest of the game on the sideline.

The Crusaders scored a minute later against the 14-man Crusaders team when hooker Codie Taylor dotted down for a five-pointer, taking a lead they were to never relinquish.

Foster reiterated it was McMillan's call to not let Cane or Weber join him for the post-game interview.

“Clayton made a decision to go in by himself,” Foster added. “So can't really see what the issue is with it.”