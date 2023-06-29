Melbourne Rebels' All Black recruit backs Super Rugby player draft

Matt Proctor played one test for the All Blacks, against Japan in 2018, before heading overseas.

Former All Black and new Melbourne Rebels signing Matt Proctor believes young New Zealand players could benefit from the chance to play for Australian teams if Super Rugby Pacific pushes on with the introduction of a player draft.

Proctor, who won a Super Rugby title with the Hurricanes in 2016 and was capped once by the All Blacks, has signed a two-year deal with the Rebels.

The skilful centre has been playing for Northampton in the English Premiership for the past three seasons, but after striking up a relationship with Rebels coach Kevin Foote, jumped at the offer to return to the faster pace of Super Rugby for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

“I have been keen to come back to Super Rugby for a while now,” Proctor said.

“The English play rugby in a different way, not in a bad way, but it’s not the same as Super Rugby, so it was enticing to be able to come back and play Super Rugby again. I have been in contact with Kevin for a few years – he was keen to get me at one point and we stayed in touch – and the stars aligned with me being off contract, and he had a spot open.”

Proctor, 30, is another high-class signing for Melbourne, after already recruiting Taniela Tupou and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto for next season.

Proctor played 60 games for the Hurricanes between 2013 and 2019, and also for New Zealand under-20s, and the Māori All Blacks. He won a test debut in 2018 in a big win over Japan, but moved abroad the following year.

Proctor all but gave up on further All Black appearances while offshore, but he may find himself eligible again if a mooted Super Rugby player draft becomes reality.

New Zealand powerbrokers have spoken positively about the prospect of Kiwi players moving to Australian franchises; a change that would also require the NZR to stretch its national eligibility boundaries to Australia.

“That would be awesome, but it is one of those things I wouldn’t rely on or anything like that,” Proctor said.

“I know they have a pretty solid side at the moment, and that’s just one of those things [selection] that comes off the back of playing good football, for whoever you are playing for at the time.”

Proctor said there was definitely value in Kiwi players being able to leave New Zealand.

“It would all depend on the player, but it is a good concept, in a way,” he said. “I have found value in exposing myself to different coaches and living in different cities and stuff like that, so if that can apply to other young Kiwis and they’re not held by back by knowing they can still play for the All Blacks, if that’s where it goes. Yeah, I guess that’d be an awesome thing.”

Gallo Images/Getty Images Matt Proctor spent six years with the Hurricanes and was part of the 2016 championship-winning side.

Proctor believes the Rebels can challenge in 2024, after a season where they pushed many strong teams all the way but didn’t come away with the points.

“They have quite a lot of boys in the Australia squad as well, so they’re obviously recruiting well and playing well,” he said.

“There were a handful of games last season that they only just lost, and if you win a few of those, then you’re in the playoff mix. It is an exciting team and I am looking forward to hopefully contributing in some way.”