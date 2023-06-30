'Unjustified cash-grab': Super Rugby franchises accuse ACC of double-dipping

Highlanders halfback Folau Fakatava, left, pictured in action against the Blues in Auckland this month.

Frustrated Super Rugby bosses have accused Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) of double-dipping and burdening them with unfair levy rates.

The six cash-strapped New Zealand-based franchises are incensed by ACC’s decision to pit them in a new classification, one which charges a hefty levy due to the risk assessment for a professional rugby player, given they do not employ players.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) employs the players, as well as the head coach, one assistant coach and the team doctor, and they are seconded to the franchises.

Given NZR is levied accordingly, Hurricanes boss Avan Lee said ACC was “double-dipping” by changing the levy classification unit for the franchises in 2021.

The change means the franchises have gone from paying either 14c or 59c per $100 of liable earnings to $6.43 per $100, increasing each team’s levies by hundreds of thousands of dollars per year.

Highlanders chief executive Roger Clark said the Highlanders paid almost $550,000 in levies between 2019 and 2023 without making a claim, calling it a “massive strain” on a small business.

Stuff Highlanders chief executive Avan Lee.

Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge wondered how an organisation that made less than $2000 per year in work-related claims could be forced to pay more than $300,000 per year in premiums, calling it an “unjustified cash-grab”.

The Hurricanes, Highlanders, Crusaders, Blues, Chiefs and Moana Pasifika, whose employees are mostly administrative, event management and marketing staff, have been fighting the change and took it to court last year.

While a court ruling sided with ACC last November, Judge Peter Spiller admitted he made the decision with reluctance, and only because the court and ACC are bound by existing classification provisions.

“It appears to this court to be anomalous and potentially unfair to rugby administrators that their classification should be grouped along with rugby players in the markedly higher levy category of CU93180 ($6.43 of liable employer earnings),” Spiller said at the time.

“The court expresses the hope that serious attention will be given to reassessing the appropriate classification and levy rates applicable to rugby administrators, to reflect better injury risk in light of actuarial calculations based on claims experience.”

Joe Allison/Getty Images Highlanders boss Roger Clark.

However, having banded together, the six Kiwi franchises say their pleas have gone unheeded, and they feel as if they’ve been talking to a brick wall.

With some of the franchises already facing $500,000 losses, it comes with a warning they will be forced to slash costs elsewhere.

“ACC is receiving millions of dollars more per year from Super Rugby clubs than they were prior to 2021, despite there being no increase in risk or in ACC claims from the clubs,” Chiefs chief executive Simon Graafhuis said.

“The cost of historic claims was significantly less than the old rate. None of us have that sort of money to cover the additional hundreds of thousands in ACC costs each year. Unless ACC apply a fairer levy rate, we will be forced into cutting our investment in other areas.”

ACC head of business partnerships Adam Jennings pointed to the judge’s ruling, while recognising the comments regarding potential unfairness of the levy rate.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Blues chief executive Andrew Hore has called for Acc to act now to save franchises hefty levy bills.

However, any changes to the classification unit or rates could only be made through consultation, and are currently set in regulation until the 2024/25 levy year, Jennings said.

“ACC is fully committed to reviewing the classification framework of the sports sector, and engaging with industry stakeholders to develop an option for the Minister for ACC to consider as part of their 2024 levy consultation proposals.

“Preliminary investigation for this review has already commenced.”

But that’s too little, too late for Blues boss Andrew Hore, who called for ACC to act now.

“ACC claims it does not have the power under the Act to create a more appropriate classification for Super Rugby Clubs. However, it ignores the fact that it imposed the unjust classification on clubs in the first instance. They can and should act now to remedy this and do the right thing.”