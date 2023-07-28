'Now I join the watchtower': Razor issues heartfelt thanks in full-page ad

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson celebrates with the Super Rugby trophy after beating the Chiefs in the 2023 final.

Departing Crusaders coach Scott Robertson needed a full-page ad to get one final, heartfelt message across.

A month after guiding the Crusaders to a remarkable seventh title in as many years, the All Blacks coach elect thanked players, staff, members, fans and family in a full-age ad in The Press on Friday.

“This week was my last at Rugby Park and boy does it feel strange to say that,” Robertson said in the message, which was also posted on the franchise’s social media pages.

“My time as a Crusaders head coach is over and my focus has shifted to my ever-supportive family and my own development ahead of the next big challenge,” it continued.

“This is a moment to thank everyone for their role they’ve had in my career. An attempt to put gratitude into words. I did this with great people.”

Robertson guided the Crusaders to 98 wins from 118 matches since 2017, capping his final year in charge with arguably the most memorable title, given his side overcame a staggering injury toll.

“There are 282 men who’ve taken the field in the Crusaders jersey. I’m Crusader #26. To have been able to give back to a jersey that’s given me so much, that’s so special to me,” Roberson said.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Crusaders coach Scott Robertson celebrates yet another title after beating the Chiefs in Hamilton last month.

“Now I join the watchtower proud with our brothers, seven titles as a coach, four as a player. And a long list of incredible men for whom I was a coach and now a friend. I’m a better man for it.”

While this was Robertson’s last official week, he had cleared his desk and wiped the whiteboard in office clean weeks ago, before holidaying in Fiji with his family.

After toppling the Chiefs 25-20 in Hamilton in his last game in charge of the Crusaders, he told Stuff the last few days had been “hugely emotional” and included “a lot of tears”.

He still has the official handover with incoming Crusaders coach Rob Penney to handle, before he plans to spend time with an NFL franchise for personal development.

Robertson won’t officially take over the All Blacks until November 1, but will spend a few weeks on the ground in France during the World Cup, before coaching the Barbarians against Wales in Cardiff after the global tournament.

Not willing to talk about his future role until he takes over, Robertson also has to finalise managerial staff in the coming months.