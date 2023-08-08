Hurricanes lock Isaia Walker-Leawere serves one-month ban for smoking cannabis

Hurricanes lock Isaia Walker-Leawere tested positive for cannabis after an in-competition test in May.

Hurricanes lock Isaia Walker-Leawere was banned from all sport for one month after testing positive for cannabis.

The New Zealand Rugby Judicial Committee suspended the player for the presence and use of THC, the main psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

Walker-Leawere tested positive for cannabis after an in-competition test administered after a Super Rugby Pacific match in May.

He has entered into a treatment programme to address his substance use.

The suspension was backdated to July 5 and ended on August 5, on the condition that he completes his Substance of Abuse treatment programme.

If he does not complete the programme, a ban of three months will apply.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Isaia Walker-Leawere has been instructed to complete a Substance of Abuse treatment programme.

Cannabis is banned in sport under the Substances of Abuse category, which acknowledges that some substances are abused outside of sport.

Provisions for such substances allow athletes to balance a reduced ban with completion of a substance treatment programme.

Drug Free Sport New Zealand chief executive Nick Paterson supports this athlete-centred approach.

“We don’t believe that cannabis is performance-enhancing,’’ Paterson said.

“Getting Mr Walker-Leawere Substance of Abuse support and back into sport after serving his sanction is the most practical outcome and supports long term athlete health and wellbeing.

“We’ve advocated to remove cannabis from the Prohibited List for over 15 years and will continue to do so. However, while cannabis remains on the Prohibited List, the best approach to avoiding a positive test is to avoid using it.”

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images Isaia Walker-Leawere of the Hurricanes is pictured caught in a maul while playing the Reds in a match this season.

The NZ Rugby Judicial Committe stated Walker-Leawere played against the Fijian Drua in Fiji on May 6. He received two yellow cards, and was therefore issued a red card and sent from the field.

As a result of his red card, he was required to go through the Sanzaar Super Rugby Pacific Judicial Process, where his case was initially considered by the Sanzaar Foul Play Review Committee. That occurred on May 8.

The result of that process was that no suspension or further sanction was imposed.

Two nights later, on May 10, Walker-Leawere joined some non-rugby playing friends for the evening. The intention was for the evening to be a “wind down” following everything that had occurred over the previous few days.

In the course of that evening, Walker-Leawere smoked some marijuana with his friends.

Last month Walker-Leawere travelled with the All Blacks XV squad to Japan, but returned to New Zealand without playing a game.

He is a member of the Hawke’s Bay NPC squad.