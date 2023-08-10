Why Hurricanes lock Isaia Walker-Leawere was named and shamed for smoking pot

Hurricanes lock Isaia Walker-Leawere smoked cannabis because he wanted to “wind down’’ after being the subject of a Sanzaar judicial process in May.

Hurricanes lock Isaia Walker-Leawere smoked weed with mates on a mid-week evening in May, having endured a stressful couple of days during the Super Rugby Pacific season.

It was to lead to a one-month suspension from all sport.

All professional rugby players were warned by NZ Rugby about the perils of breaching the anti-doping rules. The big lock still took his chances.

Having been the subject of a Sanzaar judicial process after being red carded in a SRP game, a consequence of incurring two yellow cards against the Fijian Drua on May 6, Walker-Leawere later said his decision to smoke cannabis was because he wanted to "wind down''.

That was despite the judiciary imposing no sanction, the best result possible for him.

Three days after smoking pot, Walker-Leawere, who has also represented the Māori All Blacks and Hawke's Bay, was told to undergo an anti-doping test. He said at the time he didn't think about the fact that he had recently smoked cannabis.

When Drug Free Sport New Zealand (DFSNZ) advised him of the positive result, it jolted his memory.

Walker-Leawere was in strife. This week DFSNZ revealed the presence and use of THC, the main psychoactive compound found in cannabis, was found in his system.

The organisation revealed Walker-Leawere had incurred a one-month suspension, backdated to July 5 on the condition he undergo a Substance of Abuse treatment programme. If not completed, a ban of three months will apply.

The question many Kiwis probably asked when DFSNZ's decision hit the news bulletins was whether Walker-Leawere's name should have been made public, given cannabis is widely used for recreational purposes and doesn’t enhance performance on the rugby field.

DFSNZ chief executive Nick Paterson understands that, too.

He said the DFSNZ has been campaigning for years to get cannabis removed from the prohibited list of substances set by the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA).

Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images Isaia Walker-Leawere plays for Hawke’s Bay in the NPC.

"We, in New Zealand, have to abide by the international rules that we have all agreed to,'' Paterson said.

WADA also mandates that an adult athlete found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation can't have name suppression.

"It was part of the sanction. We must name the athlete, the sport and substance being used,'' Paterson added.

"That is just to get some transparency. I also think that it's not necessarily designed to punish the athlete in question. Our aim is not to catch dopers, believe it or not. Our aim is to get doping out of sport, domestically and internationally.''

Two years ago WADA recognised the use of cannabis was a societal issue, rather than a sports one.

Supplied/Stuff Drug Free Sport New Zealand chief executive Nick Paterson

Athletes who could prove they took cannabis out of competition, and that it was done for non-sporting purposes, now get a three-month ban rather than a two-to-four year suspension.

That can be reduced to one month if they agree to undertake the treatment programme.

"The one-month ban, in this case, is not designed to punish the athlete but it must be recognised he has breached a rule.''

Walker-Leawere travelled with the All Blacks XV squad to Japan last month, but returned to New Zealand before the first of the two games against a Japan XV in Tokyo on July 8.

On July 3 DFSNZ applied for provisional suspension of Walker-Leawere. Two days later the player, through representatives at the NZ Rugby Players' Association, advised NZ Rugby of his acceptance of the test result and the provisional suspension.

Walker-Leawere was advised of the positive test on July 4 and left for New Zealand the next day. NZ Rugby's legal representatives were notified but due to privacy reasons, All Blacks XV management, coaches, players were not made aware of the reasons for his return other than that they were for “personal reasons”.

Paterson said athletes must take responsibility for their actions, even if drugs are not performance enhancing.

"Last year we educated almost 11,000 athletes. So we are telling them all this stuff - just to go and make some good decisions.''

NZ Rugby said in a statement that it doesn’t condone the use of cannabis by contracted players or any other substance on NZDFS’s list of banned substances. It stated all contracted players are subject to the NZDFS rules and regulations.

It confirmed all players were provided with comprehensive education and information about DFSNZ requirements, “including the risks associated with the use of banned substances such as cannabis’’.