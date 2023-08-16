Chiefs v Crusaders re-match to open 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season

Anton Lienert-Brown and the Chiefs will be hungry to get one back on the Crusaders in next year’s season-opener.

The Chiefs and Crusaders will go head-to-head in Hamilton again to open the new Super Rugby Pacific season next year.

With the draw for the 2024 season announced on Wednesday, a blockbuster first-up clash was revealed, featuring a repeat of this year’s final, with the two big rivals to kick it off at FMG Stadium Waikato, on Friday, February 23.

The Chiefs are sure to be hungry to get one back after the red and blacks prevailed 25-20 in the big dance in June. The two sides, who had also played this year’s season-opener, in Christchurch, will then do battle in the Garden City just five weeks later in a Good Friday Easter weekend clash on March 29.

A handful of match venues are still to be confirmed in the coming weeks, but Sanzaar said the draw had been released earlier than ever to ensure members and fans could begin planning for their favourite fixtures.

None of Moana Pasifika’s home-game venues have been announced, as they explore opportunities to host fixtures in Samoa – as they did once this year – and other destinations across the Pacific.

The opening round features a Friday-Saturday triple-header, with the Rebels hosting the Brumbies in Melbourne later on the Friday night, and then it’s a late start for Hurricanes fans, with a midnight NZ time kickoff for their game against the Force in Perth.

On Saturday, February 24, the Blues will host the Fijian Drua at Semenoff Stadium in Whangārei at 4.35pm, before the Highlanders entertain Moana Pasifika at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin at 7.05pm, with the round finishing with a big Reds v Waratahs derby in Brisbane.

Round two will again be the Super Round in Melbourne, with all 12 teams playing over three days at AAMI Park.

As per last year, the draw sees the sides playing 14 regular season matches, consisting of 11 games against every other team, then three additional ‘rivalry’ clashes, as well as one bye each, before the quarterfinals.

“Super Rugby Pacific continues to set the bar as the most entertaining professional club competition in the world, and it’s exciting to launch the draw for 2024,” Super Rugby Pacific tournament director Matt Barlow said.

“The 84-match regular season showcases the fastest and most free-flowing rugby on the planet with world-class talent on show across the squads.

“As we enter the third year of Super Rugby Pacific it’s exciting to see how far the competition has come, how fans have engaged, how law variations have improved the flow of the game, and how richly the Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika have enhanced the tournament.

“Super Rugby Pacific 2024 promises to be a competitive and engaging competition and I can’t wait for kick off.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE 2024 DHL SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC DRAW