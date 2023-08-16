Super Rugby Pacific: Blues yet to confirm Eden Park as home base in 2024

The Blues are far from certain to be playing at Eden Park in the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season after the ground was a mysterious omission from their season schedule.

The country’s largest stadium, and home ground for the Blues since Super Rugby began in 1996, was absent from their schedule for Auckland-based matches when it was released on Wednesday.

Chief executive Andrew Hore said the club were in the final stages of finalising the venues for their Auckland-based fixtures, which were marked with a TBC on the Sanzaar release.

That includes matches against the Crusaders on March 23, Western Force on April 5, Brumbies on April 20, Hurricanes on May 11, Highlanders on May 18 and Chiefs on June 1.

Interestingly, crosstown rivals Moana Pasifika’s home games are also listed as venue TBC. Moana Pasifika were based at Mt Smart Stadium in 2023.

“We want to provide our fans with the best possible experience for each home match in 2024,” Hore said in a statement.

“There’s plenty to consider when making venue decisions and we’re hoping to be in a position to confirm our remaining venues in the coming weeks to ensure members and fans plenty of time to get excited for the coming season.”

Further comment is being sought from the Blues.

The Blues head to the far north for their home season opener against Fijian Drua on Saturday, February 24, at Semenoff Stadium in Whangārei.

A grand final rematch between the Crusaders and Chiefs in Hamilton on February 23 will open season 2024, before round two is played entirely in Melbourne.