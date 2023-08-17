Eden Park chief executive 'confident' the Blues will call the ground home in 2024

Blues and Eden Park management are still in talks about 2024 Super Rugby fixtures.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup has delayed discussions between Eden Park management and the Blues Super Rugby franchise, but the park’s chief executive Nick Sautner is “confident” the Blues will remain at the ground next season.

Sautner – who is currently in Australia for the FIFA Women’s World Cup – said because of the park’s commitment to the tournament, which wrapped up at Eden Park with the Spain v Sweden semifinal on Tuesday, discussions with Blues management will now take place next week.

The Blues released their Super Rugby 2024 schedule on Wednesday with Auckland based games listed as “TBC”. Matches against the Crusaders on March 23, Western Force on April 5, Brumbies on April 20, Hurricanes on May 11, Highlanders on May 18 and Chiefs on June 1 were still to be confirmed at a venue.

“We are confident the Blues will continue to call Eden Park their home. We regularly meet with the CEOs of Auckland Rugby, Auckland Cricket and Blues Rugby to discuss their plans and Super Rugby dates have been held over the 2024-2026 seasons,” he said in a statement to Stuff on Thursday.

Sautner said Eden Park was “committed to the ongoing financial sustainability of rugby”, including supporting the Blues through the “evolution of Super Rugby”. Eden Park has been the franchise’s home ground since the competition’s inception in 1996.

Financial sustainability was a big issue facing the ground, which didn’t receive “ongoing funding support from central government or council”, which differed from other stadiums around the country, he said.

“As a Charitable Trust, Eden Park focuses on investing in three priorities – our assets, our community and our people. This has seen $33m of stadium upgrades over the past three years which will enhance the fan experience, reduce operating costs and deliver increased operational efficiencies for all hirers,” he said.

“The recent success of the FIFA Women’s World Cup has highlighted the appeal of live sport along with the importance of ticket affordability.”

He said Eden Park had also invested in Super Rugby Aupiki – the women’s super competition – with the jersey sponsorship of the Blues women’s team.

Supplied Nick Sautner is the CEO of Eden Park.

Sautner said on Newstalk ZB on Thursday morning he hoped Eden Park would host the Moana Pasifika v Blues match on Saturday, March 30.

Moana Pasifika’s home games are also listed as venue TBC on the Sanzaar schedule. Moana Pasifika were based at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium in 2023 but said in a statement on Wednesday they would play elsewhere next season – “across the Pacific and in the regions of New Zealand”.

On Wednesday, Blues chief executive Andrew Hore said the club were in the final stages of finalising the venues for their Auckland-based fixtures.

He said the franchise were still weighing up options for the 2024 season to ensure fans have the best experience. Other options could include Mt Smart Stadium, and North Harbour Stadium, although the latter is proving an unpopular one.

North Harbour Rugby Union chief executive Adrian Donald said in May the costs of hosting games there made it difficult, and in recent weeks the union scheduled their home NPC games for Onewa Domain.

Hore said of the Blues: “The options don't have to be traditional stadiums, that is the other thing we are considering.”