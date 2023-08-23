Rob Penney embraces pressure of coaching championship demanding Crusaders

Make no bones about it, Rob Penney knows full well there’s ample pressure on his shoulders as Scott Robertson’s successor.

After all, how does one take over from the most successful coach in Super Rugby history, one who won seven titles in as many years with the Crusaders, and not feel it or be daunted by it?

For starters, don’t flinch. Embrace it. Penney stressed just that when he fronted media for the first time as Crusaders head coach at Christchurch’s Rugby Park on Tuesday morning.

“That’s an underlining requirement of the job. Without that expectation [of winning championships], the organisation wouldn’t be as good as it’s been. It’s a great honour, that pressure, for me, is a thrill,” Penney said.

"Someone once told me that you can look at pressure, and it can be an uphill grind, or it can be a warm wind at your back, and I'll certainly be looking at it as a warm wind on my back. Out of pressure comes some magic sometimes. That’s what we will be looking to do, producing some magic."

Penney, who clocked up more than 100 games for Canterbury as a player, before later coaching them to four NPC titles, has been on deck at Rugby Park since August 1.

His office is rather empty and quiet, too, given three of his assistants – Tamati Ellison (Wellington), Dan Perrin (Tasman) and Matt Todd (Canterbury) – are tied up with NPC commitments.

Crusaders New Crusaders coach Rob Penney speaks to media in Christchurch on Tuesday.

Not that it’s stopped the coaching group, which also includes James Marshall, from plotting as they look beyond the seven wildly successful campaigns under All Blacks coach-elect Robertson.

"I'm emailing them and texting them quite regularly, just to keep them up to speed with where the thinking is around a number of issues, and I would talk to them every week or two weeks at the moment,” Penney said.

Having last coached at Rugby Park in 2011, Penney made a few things clear now that he’s home after coaching stints in Ireland, Australia and Japan.

Themes will remain a big part of driving the Crusaders, Scott Barrett will remain captain of the side, and Penney would not follow in Robertson’s footsteps by throwing his 59-year-old frame across the turf with a breakdancing routine should the red and blacks again be crowned champions.

Indeed, while Penney gave Robertson his coaching break and remains one of his mentors, the pair couldn’t be more different in many ways.

However, it wouldn’t be an entirely new experience for players under the man who is excited at getting two cracks at his old side, the Waratahs, next season, and has signed a two-year deal.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Crusaders centre Braydon Ennor, right, pictured playing or the All Blacks, is set to miss the majority of next year’s Super Rugby campaign with a knee injury.

"I don't think we're philosophically too different, Razor and I, around how we see the game and around how we see people. We have a lot of love in our hearts, we teach and educate and try and develop a culture that is nurturing and caring and loving,” Penney said.

"Rugby wise, Razor enjoyed to express himself, and his players the same, and I'd be very highly focussed in that area as well. So I think there will be a lot of similarities.”

One of Penney’s most pressing jobs is to finalise his roster for the 2024 season, albeit one that’s welcoming back a ton of experienced heads such as Codie Taylor, Joe Moody, David Havili and Barrett, and only has a few spots up for grabs.

That includes another No 10 to join Fergus Burke and Taha Kemara in the posto Richie Mo’unga era, while they will also require more midfield depth given Braydon Ennor is expected to miss the majority of the season with a ruptured ACL, Penney confirmed.

However, the return of the majority of this year’s squad meant it didn’t necessarily feel like a new era to chief executive Colin Mansbridge, even with the ever-quirky Robertson no longer walking the corridors of the team’s St Albans headquarters.

“When you go through what the roster looks like next year, and you go through the management that are still here, and then you contrast them with where other teams may or may not be, you come out the back end, and actually it's a little bit like 2017 [when Robertson started].

“It felt like new, but it's actually a continuation of old."