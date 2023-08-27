The rugby law new Crusaders coach Rob Penney would change

The Rob Penney era at the Crusaders is officially underway.

Penney, a Canterbury centurion who also coached the red and blacks to four NPC titles between 2006-2011, returned to Rugby Park at the start of August.

Having said he was embracing the pressure that comes with replacing serial winner Scott Robertson during an introductory media stand up, Penney sat down for some quick questions with Stuff.

How’s the move back to Christchurch gone down?

Fantastic to be home, lovely being in red and black country and just a joy to not have to get on a plane and head offshore again. I've had a number of years doing that, and it’s great to be back home.

You’ve coached in Ireland, Japan and Australia since you were last here. How much have you changed as a coach since your first stint at Rugby Park?

Part of your coaching is attached to who you are as a person, and I’m not the same person I was 12 years ago when I left. I guess maturity, dealing with different cultures, and personalities along the way do that. I describe myself as an ugly marble. I’ve had the rough edges ripped off, and hopefully I’m still attractive to some, my wife in particular....that’s how I've moulded and changed.

Any hard feelings with the way things ended at the Waratahs in 2021?

No, not at all. I really felt for the playing group, there are some great administrators there that were left short-changed. They had been beavering away through that quagmire, and it was always going to be slow progress. No ill feelings at all. It just comes down to every experience being a learning one.

David Hallett/Stuff Then Canterbury coach Rob Penney pictured with Richie McCaw, left, in 2009.

How does one replace Scott Robertson?

Red and black rugby, in essence, is like a bucket of water. If there’s a hand in the bucket of water, take your hand out and you don’t know it’s been there. There are legacies, there’s fantastic contributions by many people over many years. Razor has done a fantastic job and deserves all the plaudits, deserves the elevation to All Blacks coach. My role is not to try and replicate the man, but try and replicate the deeds.

Best player you played with, and best player you coached?

My word, can I abstain from naming a player I coached? But Shayne Philpott comes to mind as a fantastic player I played with, lots of x-factor, would suit the modern game down to the ground. Greg Smith, another flanker that went to Japan early in his career, fantastic player. Warwick Taylor was another great I had the privilege of playing with.

One rugby rule you would change or add?

If you get a penalty and kick for the corner, you cannot maul it. The only lineout you can maul is when the opposition kick it out.

Are you sure, given the Crusaders are such a powerhouse mauling team?

Yeah. We will create pressure opportunities to make the opposition kick it out and maul from there. Look, from a selfish point of view, I’d probably want to bury my head and wish I hadn't said that. But what are we here for? I think there’s a responsibility on all of us, otherwise the game won't survive...we’ve got to be innovative and open to change.

Every completely lost your cool it in the sheds as a coach?

No. You’ve always got to be solution based. If you lose it in the changing rooms, then you can’t think straight.

David Hallett/Stuff Canterbury midfielder Casey Laulala and coach Rob Penney pictured after the red and blacks beat Wellington in the 2009 NPC final.

What interests you outside of rugby?

I like joining my boys in building stuff, I've got two sons that are builders. I enjoy getting in the outdoors, my wife and I do a lot of walking. And my big passion is boating and fishing, getting out on the water and relaxing with a fishing rod in hand.

What’s your best catch?

It would be a mid-teens snapper in the Marlborough Sounds. And I caught a ripper, over 20 pounds, snapper in the North Cape. I’ve had a couple of Kingfish on but never landed one, and a couple of salmon on but never landed one.