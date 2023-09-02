Hurricanes leading tryscorer Julian Savea departs for another Super Rugby team

The leading try-scorer in Hurricanes history has played his last game for the franchise.

Former star All Blacks winger Julian Savea wrote in an Instagram post that he was reluctantly leaving the Wellington-based outfit, and the franchise confirmed his departure in an email on Saturday.

The 33-year-old scored 60 tries in 152 Super Rugby appearances for the Hurricanes over 11 seasons.

”It’s been an absolute pleasure to represent this club and my home team over the past 11 years and I’m grateful for the brotherhood I formed over the years, the memories I have made, the knowledge I have learnt and milestones I’ve achieved at the Hurricanes,” Savea wrote on Instagram.

“I know the legacy I have created here for myself is something I am very proud of and will cherish for the rest of my life. Not the departure I had planned or hoped for, but that’s rugby for you and sometimes it’s brutal.”

Savea equalled Israel Folau’s record for most Super Rugby tries early this season but missed the end of their campaign through injury and was off-contract for the 2024 season.

He was deemed surplus to requirements at Sky Stadium with Kini Naholo, Joshua Moorby, Daniel Sinkinson and Salesi Rayasi seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order.

The 33-year-old first played for the Hurricanes in 2010, scoring eight tries in his debut season. After eight season, he joined top French side Toulon, but returned in 2020 for Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Savea made his All Blacks debut in 2012, scoring a hat-trick on debut against Ireland, and scored 46 tries – second on the all-time list behind Doug Howlett (49).

In a second social media post on Saturday, Savea cryptically revealed that he has signed with another Super Rugby team without confirming what colours he would be wearing next season.

1 NEWS A small crowd of people gathered as the New Zealand team departed for their base camp, escorted by police.

“I still have plenty of more years in the tank,” Savea said. “I will be joining another Super Rugby team and will be announcing that next week. Watch this space.”

One potential destination for Savea is the Auckland-based Moana Pasifika, who are now coached by former All Blacks captain Tana Umaga.

Wherever he ends up, Hurricanes chief executive Avan Lee predicted Savea would be an asset on and off the field.

He admitted it was “very difficult” to see a “legend of the club” like Savea leave and said the veteran flyer would be missed at Sky Stadium.

Lee said discussions between Hurricanes management and Savea over a new contract “weren’t as good as they should have been” and had been complicated by the arrival of Clark Laidlaw as head coach in place of Jason Holland, who left to be part of the All Blacks’ coaching setup under Scott Robertson.

“There were conversations taking place between coaches and the player, and obviously that didn’t work out in Julian’s favour. It’s massively difficult to go through a process like that and see a legend of the club leaving,” Lee admitted.

“The fact we had a new coaching setup was definitely a complication because that person hadn’t started, the coaches had to discuss players and contracts, who might be coming in and who might not be.

“For me, it’s the coach’s decision, but I stand beside it. But that was a part of the puzzle and was a complication.”