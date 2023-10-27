Crusaders poach exciting young playmaker Rivez Reihana from Chiefs

Rivez Reihana has left the Chiefs to sign for the Crusaders for the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

The Crusaders have strengthened their roster ahead of their looming Super Rugby Pacific title defence after confirming the signing of exciting young Chiefs playmaker Rivez Reihana.

The 23-year-old has made nine appearances for the Chiefs since debuting for the franchise against the Blues two years ago and has long been on the radar of Crusaders backs coach James Marshall.

The St Kentigern College graduate has also impressed for Northland in the NPC for the past two seasons and will bring speed and accuracy to the Crusaders back line.

Reihana said he was “ready to get to work” after heading south to join Rob Penney’s revolution after Scott Robertson left to become the new All Blacks coach having led the Crusaders to seven successive titles.

He will help fill the void left by both Richie Mo’unga’s move to Japan and the long-term Achilles injury to Fergus Burke set to rule the Canterbury pivot out for the majority of the season.

“Yeah, I’m pretty excited about the opportunity to come down and learn from the best,” the former New Zealand Schools standout said after completing a move flagged by Stuff earlier this month.

“I’d been messaging with Jimmy Marsh [Marshall] and we kept in touch through NPC, and the talks started to escalate towards the back end of the season.

Andy Jackson/Getty Images Rivez Reihana has made 29 appearances across two NPC seasons with Northland, scoring 168 points.

“I’ve had some good chats with a few of the boys, Jack Goodhue and some others, and they totally reinforced the choice for me. The Crusaders are a pretty special team and I’m ready to get stuck in.”

Reihana played for the New Zealand Schools side in 2017 and 2018, before representing the All Blacks U20 in 2019 alongside fellow Crusaders Fergus Burke and Dallas McLeod.

He debuted for Waikato in the NPC in 2019 before returning home in 2021 to play for Northland, starting 28 of his 29 appearances for the province and scoring 168 points.

“Off the back of a couple of accomplished NPC campaigns, we were thrilled to bring Rivez into camp here at the Crusaders,” said Penney.

“He has a good level of depth and experience in Super environments, and is an all-round, very capable footballer.

“He fits the profile of what we need here, he has a multi-faceted skill set, and we’re very pleased to have him.”