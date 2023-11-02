Retiring Wales centurion set for shock move to the Super Rugby champion Crusaders

Leigh Halfpenny is set to play his last game for Wales this weekend.

Retiring Wales centurion Leigh Halfpenny is set for a surprise move to the Super Rugby champion Crusaders.

It’s understood confirmation of his signature is expected in the coming days, potentially before the 34-year-old signs off his international career against the Scott Robertson-coached Barbarians in Cardiff this weekend.

A goal-kicking ace who predominantly plays fullback, Halfpenny racked up 801 points over 101 tests for Wales, and announced his looming international retirement after their World Cup exit in France last month.

"I don't know Leigh personally, but it looks a good match," former Crusaders and new All Blacks coach Robertson told media in Wales this week.

Halfpenny’s move to Christchurch follows the return of veteran midfielder Ryan Crotty to the Crusaders for the 2024 season.

“It’s all done,” Halfpenny said ahead of his Millennium Stadium farewell.

Michael Steele/Getty Images Leigh Halfpenny is renowned for his extremely accurate goal kicking.

“I’ve got a contract for another season, and then we’ll see what happens after that. I’m looking for that to be announced next week.”

A member of the 2013 and 2017 British and Irish Lions, Halfpenny played 87 matches for Cardiff Blues between 2008-2014, before playing 40 games for Toulon between 2014-2017. He’s amassed 55 games for Scarlets since 2017.

He will join a group of outside backs at the Crusaders which includes All Blacks Will Jordan and Sevu Reece, and Macca Springer – likely the starting trio in the back three next year.

Having lost Leicester Fainga’anuku, Pepesana Patafilo and Melani Nanai, it’s understood wing Manasa Mataele is returning after two years playing for the Western Force.

Michael Steele/Getty Images Welsh fullback Leigh Halfpenny tackles All Black Waisake Naholo in Cardiff in 2017.

Chay Fihaki also remains contracted, while the Crusaders are set to reveal at least one other new outside back when their 2024 roster is named next Thursday.

The Crusaders last month confirmed the signing of former Chiefs pivot Rivez Reihana, who joins the injured Fergus Burke and youngster Taha Kemara as the third No 10 on the roster.

Only two players – Neil Jenkins (1049) and Stephen Jones (917) – have scored more points for Wales than Halfpenny.

Ahead of his final game for his country, a non-test, he said it was while he was growing up watching Jenkins that he decided to attempt to follow in his hero's footsteps.

“I just went down the field and put the practice in. That was my dream, to play and kick for Wales,” Halfpenny said, adding he could also follow him into coaching when he hangs up his boots.

“I will be having a chat with him and picking up any tips I can. He’s one of the best in the world and to learn from him has been pretty special.”

All 12 Super Rugby franchises will name their squads next Thursday.