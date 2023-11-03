Whitney Hansen named head coach of Super Rugby Aupiki champions

Whitney Hansen has been named Matatū head coach for the 2024 season.

Hansen helped the South Island team win Super Rugby Aupiki as an assistant coach under Blair Baxter this year, and was also a member of the 2022 coaching staff.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue Matatū’s journey, to build on the foundation we have, and support our people to be the best they can be,” the daughter of former All Blacks coach Sir Steve Hansen said.

Hansen will go into the job with plenty of experience, having also coached the Black Ferns XV in August, and worked as a Black Ferns assistant under Wayne Smith during their World Cup winning campaign last year.

A former Canterbury player, she was appointed head of Matatū rugby in April, working across the Canterbury Academy and the Black Ferns Hub to build high performance pathways for female players across the south.

“BB [Blair Baxter] leaves behind an incredible legacy and has taken the team to such a good place. I genuinely wouldn’t be doing what I am without his support,” Hansen said in a statement.

David Rogers/Getty Images Sir Steve Hansen and daughter Whitney Hansen.

Matatū shocked the Chiefs in this year’s Super Rugby Aupiki final in March, upsetting the defending champions 33-31 in Hamilton.

The team was formed the previous year and is based in Christchurch, but also plays matches in Dunedin and represents the entire South Island.

“We’re underpinned by our commitment to high work ethic, strong connections, and a dedication to adding positively to a growing legacy,” Hansen said.

“There will always be things year on year we look at doing differently, but in large part we will continue to look deeply at how we can keep getting better as a group and as individuals.”

Matatū general manager Sarah Munro said Hansen was “a natural leader”, and praised the rapport she had with players and staff.

The Chiefs Manawa were coached by Crystal Kaua this year, while Victoria Grant was in charge of Hurricanes Poua.