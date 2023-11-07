Super Rugby Pacific: All you need to know ahead of squad naming day

Crusaders fullback Will Jordan in action against the Chiefs during this year’s Super Rugby final in Hamilton.

It’s that time of the year again. Time for Super Rugby franchises to reveal their squads for the looming season.

In a refreshingly organised manner, all 12 teams will be named on Thursday, starting at 10am with the Chiefs and Fijian Drua, and followed by two more teams at the top of each of the next five hours.

Highlighted by the Crusaders confirming the signature of Welshman Leigh Halfpenny and the return of Ryan Crotty, signings have been trickling out in recent weeks.

However, unknowns remain before the squads are revealed in full.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of squad naming day.

When: Thursday, 10am-3pm. Coverage: Live updates on Stuff from 9.30am

What time are the squads being named?

10am: Chiefs and Fijian Drua

11am: Highlanders and Rebels

12pm: Moana Pasifika and Waratahs

1pm: Hurricanes and Brumbies

2pm: Blues and Reds

3pm: Crusaders and Force

How many players will each team name?

New Zealand franchises are permitted to contract 38 players, while most Australian squads for the 2023 season consisted of 37.

While teams generally don’t name their wider-training groups, additional players will be on hand, either as injury cover or as extra bodies while the All Blacks are on extended leave.

For example, promising Taranaki pivot Josh Jacomb will be joining the Chiefs in a wider-training capacity.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Brad Weber, left, and Sam Cane won’t feature for the Chiefs next year.

How many long-time players won’t feature?

Plenty.

You won’t see a host of All Blacks named on Thursday, including Hurricanes loose forward Ardie Savea and Chiefs co-captain Sam Cane. Both are taking a year off Super Rugby to play in Japan, but will return in time for the 2024 international season.

Then there’s the other departed All Blacks. The Crusaders have lost Sam Whitelock, Richie Mo’unga and Leicester Fainga’anuku. Aaron Smith and Shannon Frizell will be dearly missed at the Highlanders, and the Chiefs will also be without Brodie Retallick.

The Blues have lost Beauden Barrett, Nepo Laulala and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, while Dane Coles’ time is up with the Hurricanes.

Brad Weber (Chiefs), Jack Goodhue (Crusaders), Tom Robinson (Blues), Pita Gus Sowakula (Chiefs), Marino Mikaele Tu’u (Highlanders) and Alex Nankivell (Chiefs) are other notable players headed offshore.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Ryan Crotty is back for the Crusaders after four years away.

Surely it’s not all one-way traffic. Is anyone returning?

As mentioned, Crotty, the sixth-most capped Crusader of all-time, is returning after four years in Japan.

It’s also understood wing Manasa Mataele will be named in the Crusaders after playing for the Western Force the past two years. The 26-year-old played 32 matches for the red and blacks between 2017-2021.

The Chiefs are set to welcome back pivot Kaleb Trask from Japan, while former Crusader Tom Sanders will play for the Highlanders after also earning his coin in the Land of the Rising Sun in recent years.

England international Brad Shields is back, returning to the Hurricanes, the team he played 100 matches for between 2012 and 2018.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Julian Savea in aciton for the Hurricanes against the Highlaners in Dunedin last year.

Have any notable players jumped between New Zealand-based teams?

More so than normal, to be fair.

Hurricanes wing Julian Savea’s move to Moana Pasifika is arguably the most notable, although Levi Aumua’s shift from Moana Pasifika to the Crusaders is up there.

Savea’s move, along with one-time Crusader Pepesana Patafilo’s to Moana Pasifika, at least helps fill the void left by Aumua and blockbusting wing Timoci Tavatavanawai (Highlanders) jumping ship.

The Highlanders have also nabbed wing Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens from the Blues, and lock Mitchell Dunshea from the Crusaders, although the latter is set to miss the season with an Achilles injury.

Flanker Sione Havili Talitui, who won four titles with the Crusaders, is headed to Moana Pasifika, while former Crusader, Chief and Highlander Ngane Punivai is headed to the Hurricanes.