Departing Crusaders prop Oli Jager reportedly set to join Irish club Munster

Oli Jager looks set to play against the Crusaders in February, having reportedly agreed to join Irish side Munster.

The tighthead prop’s move is expected to be confirmed early next week, according to The Irish Times, days after he requested an early release from the Crusaders.

The move would put Jager in line to face the team he’s played 51 games for since 2017, with the Crusaders set to face Munster in a pre-season match in Cork on February 3.

Jager was a notable omission when the Crusaders named their 2024 squad on Thursday, with new coach Rob Penney confirming the 28-year-old asked to be cut loose, allowing him to pursue an opportunity elsewhere.

Penney, who coached Munster between 2012-2014, said it would “probably be honoured”, followed by confirmation of a replacement.

"We've got good maturity and good depth on both sides [of the scrum]. So, it is something that we were very conscious of when Oli approached us, that he was an important part of that mix,” Penney said.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Crusaders prop Oli Jager on the charge against the Western Force in Christchurch in May.

“So, we will have a solution very shortly that will relieve any anxiety that might be about regarding our front row depth."

With George Bower on track to be fit in time for round one of Super Rugby Pacific in February, the Crusaders have a mix of past and current All Blacks props.

In addition to Bower, the Crusaders are armed with fellow looseheads Joe Moody and Finlay Brewis, and World Cup All Blacks Fletcher Newell and Tamaiti Williams.

While Williams has been listed at tighthead, he is comfortable playing loosehead. Bower can also play both sides of the scrum.

Penney could look to young tighthead Seb Calder, who played eight games this year, as a replacement for Jager, although it’s understood the Crusaders are looking at a veteran option.

Jager was born in London but was educated in Ireland, before moving to Christchurch in 2013 and joining the Crusaders’ International Academy.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Oli Jager moved to Christchurch in 2013 and joined the Crusaders’ International Academy.

He worked his way into Canterbury’s NPC team in 2016, before earning his Crusaders debut the following year and helping them win seven Super Rugby crowns in as many years.

Jager, who had more than his fair share of injuries over the years, had made his desire to represent the All Blacks clear, and was elated to be picked in the All Blacks XV in 2022.

However, a serious neck injury scratched him from their tour, which included a fixture against Ireland A, and would have committed his international future to New Zealand.

Jager was named in the All Blacks XV for their two-match tour of Japan this year, but was one of three players to return home early due to “personal reasons”.

Now, he’s set to join fellow tighthead and 2023 Chiefs prop John Ryan at Munster, and could well represent Ireland against the All Blacks in the coming years.

Photosport Canterbury wing Blair Murray, pictured being tackled high by Auckland's AJ Lam last month in Christchurch, will train with the Crusaders.

In addition to another prop being added, Penney confirmed academy member and Canterbury wing Blair Murray, and Tasman playmaker Taine Robinson, also a member of the Crusaders’ academy, would train with the team as injury cover when they gathered in Christchurch in late November.

"Very. Yep, very [close],” Penney said when asked if Murray was close to earning a full contract.

“He rocketed around those first three-four NPC games and then, unfortunately, had a series of injuries. But he is going to be in and around us pretty closely, right up until Fergus [Burke] returns (mid-April). And, undoubtedly, there will be other injuries, and he will stay with us for the whole year.

"Taine is another one that gives us a bit of cover at 15 and 10. Very impressed by his performances with Tasman this year, he is maturing into a quality player and has a great future in Super Rugby.”