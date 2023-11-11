How highly touted Tahlor Cahill overcame rejection to fulfill his Crusaders dream

Tahlor Cahill, pictured in action for the New Zealand under-20s against Australia in Wellington in June.

They say time heals all wounds.

In newly minted Crusaders utility forward Tahlor​ Cahill’s case, a good, hard look at himself and a ton of hard work also helped.

He can look back at the pain of last year’s surprise omission from the Crusaders under-20s in a new light now, believing he might not have achieved his long-time goal of cracking the senior team had it not happened.

Highly rated by new All Blacks coach Scott Robertson, Cahill got his reality check in May last year, when he spent three months training with the Crusaders under-20s, only to be told he hadn’t made their final roster for the national tournament in Taupō.

The news was as jarring as a concert pianist clanking a note, causing Cahill, who grew up in Christchurch dreaming of playing for the Crusaders, to second guess everything.

“At the start, I definitely questioned myself, found myself going into a bit of denial. But when I sat back and really looked at the situation, I realised I just had to be better,” Cahill said this week after making the Crusaders’ 2024 squad.

Andrew Skinner/Tahlor Cahill Tahlor Cahill scores for Canterbury against Northland during their NPC match in August.

“I think that realisation helped me a lot, and I think without that experience I wouldn't be here. It was obviously a tough experience, but I'm definitely a lot better for it."

Cahill did play in the under-20s tournament, and not only helped the Barbarians beat the Crusaders during an unbeaten campaign, he was named the Sir John Graham player of the tournament.

The Crusaders never doubted Cahill’s ability on the park. A product of their academy, the 1.98m tall and 113kg player is athletically gifted and can play lock and across the loose forward positions.

However, sitting in the south stand at Apollo Projects Stadium in Christchurch, Cahill, 20, this week acknowledged he had to make off-field changes if he was going to become a professional.

“It was my life off the field. I had to learn to balance my life, the relationships I had with my friends, just where I placed my values. I think the best thing I learnt was my investment in time, and when you’ve got time on your hands, you just need to be really diligent with where you invest it,” he reflected.

Kerry Marshall Tahlor Cahill was named Sir John Graham Player of the national under-20s tournament in Taupo last year, after helping the Barbarians go undefeated.

“Really hone in on rugby. Hone in what’s really important to me. And, for me, one of the most important things is being a good role model for my younger sister. So if I can nail my values at home, I can definitely be a better rugby player.”

The middle child of father Dave and mother Lauren, it’s Cahill’s desire to be a strong role model to his 12-year-old sister, Jaidyn​, that is driving him.

Asked to elaborate, Cahill lamented his lack of role models outside his parents growing up, including when the family moved to Brisbane for five years after the Christchurch earthquakes.

“I didn’t have anyone similar in age that I could really, really look up to. If I can improve myself by demonstrating good core values, it sets a really good example for her,” he said.

“For me, that's one of the things in my life that's really important in the next few years, giving her someone to look up to and, ultimately, just be a good friend and brother to her.”

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Canterbury forward Tahlor Cahill takes the ball into contact against Wellington in Christchurch in August.

Things sure are looking bright for Cahill, who attended Shirley Boys’ High School before boarding at Hamilton Boys’ High School in year 13, helping the first XV win another Super 8 title in 2021.

Having signed a three-year deal with the Crusaders, he also made his Canterbury debut this year, and represented New Zealand at the under-20s World Cup in South Africa.

"My intention is to stick around as long as I possibly can, because I see it as one of the best environments in the world. It's really nice to be able to get the chance to play for a team I grew up watching and supporting,” Cahill said.

Before Robertson took over the All Blacks, he indicated Cahill’s future was likely No 8 or blindside flanker. This week, Penney confirmed he would play in the second row and in the loose forwards.

Cahill, a keen golfer – his handicap is eight – who also played volleyball, water polo and Australian rules while at school, isn’t bothered.

He did learn some tricks that might come in handy in the second row from former All Black Luke Romano while playing for Canterbury this year, though.

“I might chuck a few in the back pocket and hope I can pull some of them out one day. It's awesome to meet the characters that you watched growing up...it's awesome to watch people like that and get to know them.

“And when they share their time with you, it's so valuable. Getting to become mates with some of your heroes is pretty cool."