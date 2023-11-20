Niall Williams-Guthrie jumps back across the codes for Blues in Super Rugby Aupiki

Niall Williams-Guthrie in action for the the Gold Coast Titans in the NRLW semifinal against the Roosters.

Anything Sonny can do, his little sister can do ... well, let’s just say that former Black Ferns sevens standout Niall Williams-Guthrie is highly motivated to make her first stint of Super Rugby Aupiki with the Blues a successful one.

Williams was unveiled on Monday as Willie Walker’s latest off-season signing in his 30-player squad for next year’s Aupiki competition, and the talented footballer, fresh off a successful stint in league with the Gold Coast Titans in the NRLW competition, indicated she was highly motivated to make her return to both Auckland and the XVs code a successful one.

“I’m a massive fan of this city and the Blues region. I’m an Aucklander and I can’t wait to represent this place with pride and passion,” said Williams-Guthrie.

“I haven’t played a lot of XVs but I’m here to learn and give where I can. I’m not trying to come in and be the next big thing, but I think I can offer some experience and perspectives from my time with the sevens. I’ve taken on the Mama Bear role in recent years, although I prefer big sis’.”

It was not lost on the 2016 Olympic sevens silver medallist that she was following in the bootsteps of her older brother, and legendary dual code international, Sonny Bill Williams who played for the Blues franchise from 2017-19.

“Sonny jokes around saying I’m trying to copy him and follow him round,” said Niall. “But in all seriousness, he’s been a pioneer in putting himself in uncomfortable positions and testing himself. I admire him for that and I’ve tried to do the same – when it’s uncomfortable it often leads to something rewarding and exciting.”

Halden Krog/Photosport Niall Williams in action for the Black Ferns sevens during the 2022 World Cup in Cape Town.

Williams-Guthrie had a decorated career with the Black Ferns sevens whom she made 164 appearances for between 2015 and ‘23. As well as the Rio silver, she won Commonwealth Games gold (in 2018) and bronze (‘22) as well as World Cup gold (‘18) and silver (‘22).

She had an eye-catching debut NRLW season with the Titans, too, impressing at centre as she helped take the side all the way to the grand final where they were eventually beaten 24-18 by back-to-back champs, the Newcastle Knights.

Blues Aupiki coach Willie Walker said Williams-Guthrie’s experience would be invaluable for the younger members of his squad.

“Niall’s had a long and successful career in rugby, so having her as part of our setup is going to be hugely beneficial, not only on the park but also as an example to the younger players and showing them what professionalism looks like day-to-day.”

The extended Aupiki season will kick of in March with six weeks of round-robin play leading into a final.