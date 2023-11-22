Blues add ex-All Blacks scrum guru Greg Feek to Super Rugby coaching group

Scrum coach Greg Feek will shift his attentions from the All Blacks to the Blues for the 2024 Super Rugby season.

Greg Feek needed a job, and the Blues had a vacancy for someone to take charge of their scrum for Super Rugby Pacific in 2024. The rest, as they say, is history.

The Blues confirmed on Wednesday that Ian Foster’s All Blacks scrum chief had come on board to take on the same role on a part-time basis in their revamped coaching team for the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season.

“There’s been a bit of movement in Super Rugby coaching circles after the World Cup so when the opportunity at the Blues came up, I jumped at the chance,” said Feek who reunites with new head coach Vern Cotter whom he once played under as forwards coach with the Crusaders in 2005.

“What really excites me is the chance to work with some of the younger Blues boys. The likes of Joshua Fusitu’a and PJ Sheck are at the start of their Super Rugby journeys, and it’s my job to come in and help them improve.

“There’s also guys like Ofa [Tuungafasi] and Gus [Ta’avao] who I’ve worked with previously, so it will be nice to go in with some established relationships.”

Feek will reunite with some familiar faces in the Blues coaching setup when he assembles with the first wave of Cotter’s squad on Thursday at HQ in Auckland..

“I’ve played under Vern and coached against him in the Six Nations when I was with Ireland. I have a lot of respect for him and I’m looking forward to working with him as a coach.

“Similarly, I’ve played with and against (Blues assistant coaches) Jason O’Halloran, Paul Tito and Craig McGrath. It’s great to be able to reconnect and give back to the game we love.”

Alan Lee/Photosport Vern Cotter’s coaching group at the Blues is now complete with the addition of Greg Feek as scrum chief.

Blues GM of Rugby Josh Blackie said Feek’s knowledge of the set piece would be invaluable for a club looking to take the final step in its evolution.

“Greg’s a proven coach with a wealth of knowledge and experience. We want to develop our propping stocks here at the Blues and think he is the right man to take the scrum forward,” he said.

Feek said he just wanted to do his bit to help the franchise meet its goals.

“From what I’ve seen and heard, this is a Blues side who want to win a championship. As a coach it’s great to have a hungry group of athletes who are willing to work towards that common goal.”

Cotter leads a revamped coaching group that now includes O’Halloran and Feek as key additions, alongside returnees McGrath, Daniel Halangahu and Tito.