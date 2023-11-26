Jason O'Halloran wants to take Blues in new direction in Super Rugby Pacific

New Blues assistant coach Jason O’Halloran has a delightful way to describe the direction in which he hopes to take a franchise that’s fallen frustratingly short of its championship aspirations the previous two seasons. “I want us to zig while everybody else is zagging,” he declares.

And in case we were in any doubt about his intentions, it was an expression the Blues’ attack guru repeated during a half-hour chat just ahead of the start of pre-season training. Let’s call it the zig-zag philosophy, and it fits perfectly with the reputation this 51-year-old former Wellington, Hurricanes and one-cap All Blacks midfielder brings to his latest assignment in a coaching career that’s featured multiple stops in Japan, a spell with Manawatu, and five years in Scotland.

As a player O’Halloran was more gritty than pretty, a no-frills No 12 who left the flashy stuff to his more talented team-mates. Considering he played alongside Tana Umaga, Christian Cullen, Jonah Lomu and Alama Ieremia you understand why. He was considered one of the original “glue guys” who did the little things required to hold a backline together.

But as a coach, he likes to think he brings an ability to think somewhat outside the square, which is why the Blues have turned to him as the perfect foil to the notoriously old-school Vern Cotter with whom he was previously paired at the Scotland national team.

O’Halloran, who shares the same agent as Cotter, said he jumped at the chance to link back up with the veteran head coach and was even more excited it was at the Blues where he could renew acquaintances with former Canes team-mate Paul Tito who is also an assistant coach.

After eight years offshore, O’Halloran was rapt to return home (his three children live in New Plymouth and he still has family in Wellington), and even more delighted that he got to do so with a Blues team he views as an enticing prospect to get the coaching hooks into.

First things first. O’Halloran worked with Cotter from 2015-17 with Scotland, where they oversaw some notable results, and has a fair idea what the post-Leon MacDonald coaching era is going to look like at the Blues.

“He’s a hard taskmaster, but he’ll be really honest with the players. That’s key – they need to know their roles so they can appraise their performances, understand feedback and ultimately know what they need to do to gain selection. Vern is very good at that.

Stuff Jason O' Halloran enjoyed his time coaching at Manawatu where he first linked with Dave Rennie.

“He’s also very good at judging the room in terms of when he needs to lead things quite powerfully himself or when he can lead through his leaders. When he first got to Scotland he very much needed to take the reins, but as time developed he built a leadership group with Greig Laidlaw, John Barclay and those guys, and let them take over.

“The two Six Nations campaigns I had with him, we had a lot of victories. We beat Ireland six months after they beat the All Blacks, we beat Wales … and we became more competitive outside of Murrayfield. You could see the team growing and finding its style. Vern did a good job tapping into the Scots mentally – the organised chaos, which harks back to their heritage.”

Plus, it goes without saying, the Blues forwards are going to benefit from a coach who knows that part of the game inside-out.

“He’ll have the forwards pretty barred up,” notes O’Halloran. “As much as rugby changes, it stays the same. You have to have a good set-piece. It has a massive influence on everything you’re doing … it will be demanding standards, but if you want to progress in this tournament and get better, you need to be exacting with standards. Vern will drive that for sure.”

It’s interesting to hear O’Halloran’s take from afar on Super Rugby overall, as he gets set to dip his toe back in the waters.

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images Jason O'Halloran was an assistant coach with Scotland where he previously worked under Vern Cotter.

He speaks about a “younger demographic”, about Kiwi derbies being “a lot more physical now” and expectations around playing expansively being relatively unchanged, “The difference in the UK is new coaches will generally focus exclusively on set-piece and kick strategy before looking at the attack side, whereas Kiwis are more inclined to see how we attack first, and work the other stuff around that.”

O’Halloran will share the attack portfolio at the Blues with Daniel Halangahu, and is excited about the prospect of working with, among others, a raft of ball-playing loose forwards, the playmaking talents of Stephen Perofeta, and world-class outside backs Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane and Caleb Clarke.

“They all know what’s coming in terms of hard work over the pre-season,” he says. “I think confidence comes from working hard and knowing you’ve spilt blood together and you have the right to play well because you’ve put the effort in.

“Mark has been unreal … his change of pace, he uses the fend really well, his high-ball skills are up there and he’s equally effective around the ruck as the wide channel. I’m sure Rieko still has a level to go to. I’ve looked at aspects of his game and there are changes we can make that I’m pretty sure he’ll be receptive to.

“Caleb is a good ball-carrier, good in the air as well, and it’s up to us to find a way to get him involved in the game more often. Stephen is a good athlete, and I don’t think too much has to change. He’s similar to Beauden [Barrett] – quick off the mark, good pace, good awareness of defenders, good on his feet. It’s letting him play his natural game.”

In terms of his coaching evolution, O’Halloran says his time at the end of his playing career at Kubota in Japan, alongside Australians Joe Roff and Toutai Kefu and Matt O’Connor as coach, shaped his early thinking. “The Aussie philosophy was different: ball in hand, flatter at the line, and at that stage, in the early-2000s, we were open to changing things up a bit … they basically brought in sequenced rugby through Rod Macqueen, and they were more detailed round ball-carry presentation than we were.”

And one name stands out as the principal influence in the O’Halloran coaching story. He first linked with Dave Rennie in Manawatu (2011-15), and they also teamed up at Glasgow (2017-20). “He’s the hardest working guy and he’s innovative, and in our time with Manawatu that’s all we ever wanted to be, because we felt that reflected our community. He was great with the younger players, and a great builder of culture.”

O’Halloran comes into the Blues with eyes wide open. He understands Leon MacDonald took them very close to a first championship since 2003 over the last two seasons (beaten finalists in ‘22 after a 15-game win streak, beaten semifinalists this year – both times to Crusaders teams with “complete buy-in” to their game-plan – and any fixes are of a minor nature.

“Leon has left a really good foundation,” he says. “Vern will drive the areas we need to work on, and my job is to support from an attack point of view. We turned ball over a little cheaply at times last season, and we can be better in that area. Sometimes that’s just about a little more depth on the ball.

“If you look at the World Cup, there was a definite change in the way the All Blacks played in the knockouts which can suit our team and probably points us in a direction. But in rugby when there’s a trend, everybody tends to follow. So, how can we zig if everybody else is zagging?”

But O’Halloran doesn’t want significant defeats, such as those to the Crusaders, to be drivers. “You have to be clinical about where did you fall over, what happened in the training week, was the game-plan right? You’ve got to understand what works for your players, what are the current trends, do they suit our personnel, and if they don’t, how can we zig if everyone else is zagging?”

With all this zig-zagging, these Blues could be fun to watch in ‘24.