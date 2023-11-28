Blues boss Andrew Hore warns Super Rugby Pacific remains 'a work in progress'

Blues rugby boss Andrew Hore says Super Rugby Pacific remains very much a ”work in progress” and believes further enhancements are necessary for a competition that needs to become more “fan-centric” across the board.

Hore’s Blues and neighbours the Chiefs recently announced a February pre-season series against four clubs from Japan that has been dubbed Cross-Border Rugby 2024. The hope is that the exchange will become a regular fixture on the calendar as the two rugby countries look to continue the inevitable globalisation of their domestic competitions.

With the proposed world club championship due to come online in 2028, Hore said fixtures such as the matchups between the creme of the crop from New Zealand and Japan were an important bridge towards that destination. The Blues will meet Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath (February 3) and Yokohama Canon Eagles (Feb 10), while the Chiefs will match up against the Panasonic Wild Knights (Feb 4) and Kubota Spears Funabashi-Tokyo Bay (Feb 10).

The Japan quartet were the top four sides in Japan Rugby’s League One competition in 2023, while the Chiefs were runnersup in SRP, with the Blues beaten semifinalists. Champions the Crusaders were unable to take part because of their own commitments in the north around this time, with matchups against Munster (Feb 3) and Bristol (Feb 9).

“If you look at the evolution of Super it started with pre-season fixtures, so having a competition each year with Japan is a fantastic step forward and another shift in bringing this competition back to the level it should be,” said Hore.

”What we’ve seen with football is as countries develop stronger and stronger leagues, that ability to cross over with different leagues around the world comes into play. Rugby is a global game, and we want to be part of that as it evolves. This is a significant step to that globalisation of the club game.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Caleb Clarke and the Blues will sharpen up ahead of the new season with a pair of games in Japan.

Hore said it made sense for Super Rugby Pacific – now into its third year – to look to expand its footprint and awareness in the Pacific Rim region, and Japan ticked some key boxes, including the important one of competitiveness in a league that is attracting more and more top-end talent, including a number of veteran All Blacks for 2024.

The Blues boss also confirmed an independent body running Super Rugby Pacific was now “extremely close” to becoming a reality, and this would represent another significant step in the competition’s growth.

“[Independent board chairman] Kevin Molloy is up and running in a way, and the unions have reached agreement regarding a joint venture. We’re now in the process of forming that board and moving things forward. It’s incumbent upon us to take the initiative and grow the game so we can feed investment into our high performance programmes,” he said.

“If you look around the world, those national teams that have dipped, generally the warning signs have been there in their domestic competitions. So keeping strong domestic competitions or strong domestic teams is imperative in keeping national teams strong.”

But Hore stopped well short of suggesting Super Rugby Pacific was anywhere near where it wanted to be as a competition.

“It’s fair to say it’s a work in progress,” he said. “We know we’ve got to become more fan-centric. You will see changes … we’ve already seen the law variations last year, and the frustrations people had at the World Cup, we don’t have the same. We limit TMO interaction, we have the 20-minute red.

“I think you’ll see the opportunity to work hand-in-glove around player rotation, so our players are being looked after in a way that feeds the fan. The fan has to become a central point if we’re to get it back to its halcyon days. It’s a big driver for us.”

And in terms of financial implications of the Japan initiative, Chiefs boss Simon Graafhuis indicated that it was hoped it would grow into an arrangement that had spinoffs for all parties.

“In time it could be something that’s quite valuable,” he said. “This is more around testing that it works. The Japan union are picking up costs, and that’s a good option for us. Hopefully we can build it into something that’s worthwhile to all parties.”

As 2028 nears, you could even imagine this series eventually forming a pathway to those world club finals, and carrying even greater significance.