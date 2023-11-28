Super Rugby Aupiki: Squads announced for the extended 2024 competition

Alana Bremner of Matatū with the trophy after the 2023 final where they beat Chiefs Manawa.

The third season of Super Rugby Aupiki kicks off in March, as the southerners Matatū defend their title after a 33-31 win over Chiefs Manawa in an epic 2023 decider.

The four squads for season 2024 were announced on Tuesday, as they prepare for an extended home and away round robin season, culminating in the top-two sides contesting the final. The actual draw is yet to be announced.

On the coaching front, former Black Ferns assistant Whitney Hansen takes over from Blair Baxter as Matatū head coach, while at Hurricanes Poua Ngatai Walker is in charge as Victoria Grant awaits the birth of her second child. Willie Walker (Blues) and Crystal Kaua (Chiefs Manawa) both continue at the helm.

Here’s how the squads shape up for the coming season:

Blues

Former Black Ferns prop Aldora Itunu makes a notable return after time out to have a baby to help bolster the Blues squad for Super Rugby Aupiki in 2024.

Itunu joins the likes of ex-sevens standout and Gold Coast NRLW star Niall Williams-Guthrie, Auckland’s Daynah Nankivell who is back from a sevens stint in Japan and promising youngsters Kerri Johnson, Angelica Mekemeke Vahai and Kahlia Awa as key additions to Willie Walker’s squad for the third year of Aupiki.

Williams-Guthrie should add some cut and thrust to the Blues backline, but Itunu will add valuable starch up front for the Auckland-based outfit.

Itunu, after a strong Farah Palmer Cup campaign with Auckland, said she was rapt to make it back on the field after taking the time required to have her first baby.

“Your body goes through a lot when you’re carrying a little human, but to be able to play again and have my son there watching is a dream come true,” she said. “It’s given me a new perspective on life and I’m looking forward to getting stuck into this Aupiki campaign.”

Added Walker: “These women continue to impress with their ability to juggle massive life events such as childbirth, while still showing a passion and commitment to their rugby. It’s great to have her back in 2024.”

Itunu’s return is made even more special with her sister Linda back for a second season as assistant coach with the Blues.

Walker is excited by the group of fresh faces but anticipates a strong core of returnees providing a key edge: “There’s a familiarity there, meaning we can get straight to business when we come together.”

Squad:-

Forwards: Eloise Blackwell, Dajian Brown, Rebecca Burch, Esther Faiaoga-Tilo, Sophie Fisher, Grace Gago, Aldora Itunu, Paris Mataroa, Charmaine McMenamin, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Elizabith MoiMoi, Alakoka Po’oi, Maddi Robinson, Maiakawanakaulani (Maia) Roos, Cheyenne Tuli-Fale, Maama Vaipulu, Chryss Viliko.

Backs: Kahlia Awa, Sylvia Brunt, Krysten Cottrell, Ruahei Demant, Kerri Johnson, Jaymie Kolose, Patricia Maliepo, Angelica Mekemeke Vahai, Daynah Nankivell, Mel Puckett, Tara-Leigh Turner, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Niall Williams-Guthrie

Major gains: Niall Williams-Guthrie (Gold Coast Titans, NRLW), Aldora Itunu (Auckland), Daynah Nankivell (Auckland/sevens Japan), Kerri Johnson (Northland), Angelica Mekemeke Vahai (Auckland), Kahlia Awa (Hawke’s Bay).

Major losses: Tafito Lafaele (Japan), Shannon Leota (England), Kiritapu Demant (not playing).

Chiefs Manawa

Last year’s beaten finalists have made the biggest moves in the off-season to bolster an already-powerful squad.

The return of Black Ferns star Ruby Tui after a season off was already announced, and she has been joined by midfield back Chelsea Semple who returns from maternity leave.

Other Black Ferns Ariana Bayler from the Blues, Krystal Murray from the Hurricanes and Grace Steinmetz and Renee Holmes from Matatū all join the ranks of the Hamilton-based side under coach Crystal Kaua, who on paper look short-priced favourites to win the 2024 title.

Also named in the side are six rookies who have secured their first Super Rugby Aupiki contracts.

Loose forward Ashlee Gaby-Sutherland and winger Reese Anderson impressed throughout the Farah Palmer Cup for Waikato, while former netballer Grace Kukutai signs after playing sevens overseas in recent years.

Bay of Plenty’s Olive Watherston earned a promotion to the main squad after being part of the wider training group in 2022, while internationals Seina Saito (Japan) and Bitila Tawake (Fiji) are the other notable newcomers.

Squad:-

Props: Bitila Tawake, Kate Henwood, Krystal Murray, Tanya Kalounivale, Te Urupounamu McGarvey.

Hookers: Luka Connor, Vici-Rose Green.

Locks: Charmaine Smith, Chelsea Bremner, Chyna Hohepa, Mia Anderson.

Loose forwards: Ashlee Gaby-Sutherland, Kennedy Simon, Seina Saito, Victoria Edmonds.

Halfbacks: Ariana Bayler, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu.

Five-eighths: Hazel Tubic.

Midfielders: Azalleyah Maaka, Chelsea Semple, Merania Paraone.

Outside backs: Apii Nicholls, Georgia Thompson, Grace Kukutai, Grace Steinmetz, Mererangi Paul, Olive Watherston, Reese Anderson, Renee Holmes, Ruby Tui.

Major gains: Ruby Tui (season off), Chelsea Semple (maternity leave), Ariana Bayler (Blues), Krystal Murray (Hurricanes), Grace Steinmetz (Matatū), Renee Holmes (Matatū), Bitila Tawake (Fiji), Seina Saito (Japan).

Major losses: Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, Santo Taumata, Angel Mulu, Carla Hohepa, Kelsie Wills, Tynealle Fitzgerald (all unavailable).

Hurricanes Poua

Hurricanes Poua have put their faith in a crop of exciting young players.

New coach Ngatai Walker will oversee a vastly different squad in 2024, featuring as many as 13 new players following some high-profile departures.

The Poua have lost Black Ferns prop Krystal Murray, No. 8 Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Wallaroos first-five Carys Dallinger and top try-scorer Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daily from last season, while star winger Ayesha Leti-I’iga remains sidelined with a long-term injury.

Instead of recruiting Black Ferns, the Poua have tried to focus most of their recruitment efforts on promoting promising players from the three major provinces within the Hurricanes catchment; Wellington, Hawke’s Bay and Manawatū, who they believe can develop into future Black Ferns.

New recruits Harmony Kautai, Holly-Rae Mete, Hannah King, Elinor Plum-King and Leilani Hakiwai are all under the age of 20, but they have been tipped as stars of the future and should feature prominently in 2024, especially wingers Kautai and Mete given Leti-I’iga’s absence.

King will compete with veteran Canterbury teammate Te Rauoriwa Gapper for a start at first-five following Dallinger’s move to Australia.

The playmaking pair have been lured to the capital, with Walker citing first-five as one position where the depth was lacking within their catchment.

“The focus for us is that 75% of our people; players and staff, are homegrown,” he said.

“There were some really tough decisions on what we had to do and like every team our goal is to win next year but it’s also to put really good systems in place so we’re putting ourselves in good positions for the next three years,” he said.

“We’ll do our best to win the title but we also have a real keen eye on the future and development of our own. The women’s semi-professional game is still in its infancy, so it’s about growing it for that long-term sustainability and success.”

Squad:-

Props: Marilyn Fanoga, Tori Iosefo, Leilani Perese, Cilia-Marie Po’e-Tofaeono.

Hookers: Tamia Edwards, Te Uarangi Olsen-Baker, Cristo Tofa.

Locks: Jackie Patea-Fereti, Rachael Rakatau, Kahurangi Sturmey, Samantha Taylor.

Loose forwards: Maddie Feaunati, Rhiarna Ferris, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Elinor Plum-King, Layla Sae.

Halfbacks: Iritana Hohaia, Paige Lush.

Five-eighths: Te Rauoriwa Gapper, Hannah King.

Midfielders: Shakira Baker, Teilah Ferguson, Leilani Hakiwai, Rangimarie Sturmey, Monica Tagoai.

Outside backs: Harmony Kautai, Holly-Rae Mete,Kalyn Takitimu-Cook, Isabella Waterman.

Major gains: Samantha Taylor (Manawatū), Te Rauoriwa Gapper (Canterbury), Hannah King (Canterbury).

Major losses: Krystal Murray (Chiefs Manawa), Kaipo Olsen-Baker (Matatū), Carys Dallinger (Australia), Ayesha Leti-I’iga (injured).

Matatū

The reigning champions have lost a couple of key players to the side they pipped in this year's final, including the player who kicked an all-important late penalty.

That would be fullback Renee Holmes, whose crunch penalty late in the 33-31 win proved vital in Matatū's shock victory.

Holmes, who hails from Gisborne but played for the South Islanders the first two years of Super Rugby Aupiki, isn't the only outside back headed north.

Grace Steinmetz, a key player for both Canterbury and Matatū in recent years, is also headed to the highly fancied Chiefs Manawa.

The good news for Matatū is new head coach Whitney Hansen isn't short of quality players, highlighted by a bevy of Black Ferns forwards.

They have also got classy midfielders Amy du Plessis and Grace Brooker at their disposal, and explosive Black Ferns wing Martha Mataele.

Liv McGoverne, a standout in 2022 before heading to Exeter, is a welcome returnee, one who can play both No 10 and in the midfield.

Squad:-

Props: Amy Rule, Pip Love, Moomooga Ashley Palu, Marcelle Parkes, Eilis Doyle.

Hookers: Atlanta Lolohea, Georgia Ponsonby, Tegan Hollows.

Locks: Emma Dermody, Laura Bayfield, Stacey Niao.

Loose forwards: Alana Bremner (capt), Fiaali'i'i Solomona, Holly Wratt-Groeneweg, Kendra Reyonds, Leah Miles, Lucy Jenkins, Kaipo Olsen-Baker.

Halfbacks: Di Hiini, Georgia Cormick.

Five-eighths: Rosie Kelly, Maia Joseph, Liv McGoverne.

Midfielders: Amy du Plessis, Grace Brooker.

Outside backs: Charlotte Woodham, Chey Robins-Reti, Cheyenne Cunningham, Martha Mataele, Winnie Palamo.

Major gains: Liv McGoverne (Exeter), Laura Bayfield (Canterbury).

Major losses: Grace Steinmetz (Chiefs Manawa), Te Rauoriwa Gapper (Hurricanes Poua) Cindy Nelles, Renee Holmes (Chiefs Manawa).