All Blacks centurion Owen Franks eager to push young Crusaders props

Owen Franks is hoisted on the shoulders of Andrew Makalio and Michael Alaalatoa after the 2019 Super Rugby final against the Jaguares in Christchurch.

Crusaders stalwart Owen Franks is back, signing with the team he’s amassed more than 150 matches for.

The 35-year-old was on Wednesday confirmed as Oli Jager’s replacement for the 2024 Super Rugby season, after Jager returned to Ireland to play for Munster.

Franks last played for the Crusaders in 2019, and is the fifth most-capped player (153) behind Wyatt Crockett, Sam Whitelock, Kieran Read and Andy Ellis in franchise history.

“I probably owe my mate Oli Jager a coffee for opening up an opportunity,” Franks told media assembled at Rugby Park in Christchurch on Wednesday.

The 108-test All Black had not long arrived back in the Garden City after completing a stint with French club Toulouse, who had been keen to re-contract him.

However, Franks had decided to return home even before Crusaders forwards coach Dan Perrin messaged him to ask if he would be keen to again play for the side he represented between 2009-2019.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images Owen Franks of the Hurricanes is tackled during the round 13 Super Rugby Pacific match between the NSW Waratahs and the Hurricanes at Leichhardt Oval on May 14, 2022 in Sydney, Australia.

“When this opportunity came up, I couldn't have been happier. One: just an opportunity to keep going, and two: there's no better feeling to represent where you are from and the people you grew up amongst,” Franks said, adding he replied to Perrin’s message within about 10 seconds.

Franks departed the Crusaders for English side Northampton four years ago. When he came home ahead of the 2022 Super Rugby season, the Crusaders were interested in him returning to Christchurch, but their roster makeup meant they couldn’t squeeze him in.

Instead, he signed a two-year deal with the Hurricanes, playing just 12 matches across two seasons after suffering a series of injuries, including a torn Achilles.

But when Jager this month requested an early release from his contract, new coach Rob Penney and Perrin wasted little time contacting Franks.

The tighthead prop will be reunited with long-time loosehead Joe Moody, while George Bower is the only other prop on the roster who was also around when Franks was last in red and black.

Martin Hunter/Getty Images Owen Franks of the Crusaders makes a break during the Super Rugby Final match between the Crusaders and the Lions at AMI Stadium on August 4, 2018 in Christchurch,.

World Cup All Blacks Fletcher Newell and Tamaiti Williams, and Finlay Brewis are the other props contracted for 2024.

"Iron sharpens iron for the front row group, that's how you develop great front-rowers, and there's no shortage of iron here,” Franks said.

While he understood where fellow returning Crusader Ryan Crotty, who also last played for the red and blacks in 2019, was coming from when he said he didn’t want to block the pathway of young players, Franks made it clear he had a different mindset.

“I think it's really important for those younger players to have to step over some boulders on the path sometimes, and I've got no problem with being stepped on, but I will push those younger guys as hard as I can.”

Perrin called Franks the “ultimate professional”, one who was sure to add scrummaging prowess to an already loaded forward pack.

Supplied New Crusaders coach Rob Penney.

“From what I’ve seen of his games for Toulouse, he’s in some of the best form of his career.”

When Perrin’s words were put to Franks, the veteran said the fact he had strung together seven Top-14 games in a “brutal” French competition meant he was full of confidence after playing sporadically in recent years.

Franks’ addition to the Crusaders completes their 39-man squad, which includes one more player than usual, although hooker Codie Taylor is taking a non-playing sabbatical and is set to miss the majority of the regular season.

The Crusaders, minus their All Blacks, assemble in Christchurch on Thursday for a two-week pre-season training block, the first under Penney, All Blacks coach Scott Robertson’s replacement, and the man who gave Franks his Canterbury NPC debut in 2007.

"Really good man...he was really good to me as a young player. I remember him being a coach who gave you a lot of confidence. Sometimes, I see some younger players and they get a lot of pressure put on them by sometimes the things coaches can say or what's expected of them, but he's a hugely positive person."