All Blacks centurion Owen Franks returns to Crusaders for 2024

Owen Franks is hoisted on the shoulders of Andrew Makalio and Michael Alaalatoa after the 2019 Super Rugby final against the Jaguares in Christchurch.

Crusaders stalwart Owen Franks is back, signing with the team he’s amassed more than 150 matches for.

The 35-year-old was on Wednesday confirmed as Oli Jager’s replacement for the 2024 Super Rugby season, after Jager returned to Ireland to play for Munster.

Franks last played for the Crusaders in 2019, and is the fifth most-capped player (153) behind Wyatt Crockett, Sam Whitelock, Kieran Read and Andy Ellis in franchise history.

“I’m hugely grateful for the opportunity to play for the Crusaders and represent my people and my home,” Franks said in a statement.

“Coming back makes me realise what a privilege it is to play for this club.”

The 108-test All Black departed the Crusaders for English side Northampton four years ago, and recently completed a stint with French club Tolouse.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images Owen Franks of the Hurricanes is tackled during the round 13 Super Rugby Pacific match between the NSW Waratahs and the Hurricanes at Leichhardt Oval on May 14, 2022 in Sydney, Australia.

When he returned home from Northampton ahead of the 2022 Super Rugby season, the Crusaders were interested in him returning to Christchurch, but their roster makeup meant they couldn’t squeeze him in.

Instead, the man who debuted for the Crusaders in 2009 signed a two-year deal with the Hurricanes and played 12 matches for the Wellington-based franchise the past two seasons.

But when Jager this month requested an early release from his contract, new coach Rob Penney and forwards coach Dan Perrin wasted little time contacting Franks.

“I’m playing rugby at this stage of my career because I enjoy it and still have plenty to give,” Franks said.

The tighthead prop reunites with long-time loosehead Joe Moody, while George Bower is the only other prop on the roster who was also around when Franks was last in red and black.

Martin Hunter/Getty Images Owen Franks of the Crusaders makes a break during the Super Rugby Final match between the Crusaders and the Lions at AMI Stadium on August 4, 2018 in Christchurch,.

World Cup All Blacks Fletcher Newell and Tamaiti Williams, and Finlay Brewis are the other props contracted for 2024.

“I’m really looking forward to rubbing shoulders with the other front rowers and competing with them. They’re all world-class in my opinion, so it’ll be great to be a part of that unit,” Franks said.

Perrin, who messaged Franks to ask if he was interested in returning, called him the “ultimate professional”, one who was sure to add scrummaging prowess to an already loaded forward pack.

“From what I’ve seen of his games for Toulouse, he’s in some of the best form of his career.”

After Jager’s late departure, the Crusaders made it clear they were going to add one player to their roster when they unveiled their 2024 squad this month, and have contracted 39 players.

That’s one more than usual, although hooker Codie Taylor is taking a non-playing sabbatical and is set to miss the majority of the regular season.

The Crusaders, minus their All Blacks, assemble in Christchurch on Thursday for a two-week pre-season training block.