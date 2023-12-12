Former All Black Jono Gibbes named New Zealand Under-20s coach, returns to Chiefs

Jono Gibbes has brought his coaching game back to New Zealand, taking on two new roles.

Jono Gibbes is bringing his coaching game back to New Zealand, with the former All Black taking on dual roles next season.

The 46-year-old, who was sacked by French club Clermont in January, was on Tuesday announced as the new New Zealand Under-20s coach, as well as a resource coach for the Chiefs, where he will also lead their Development XV.

Gibbes, who played eight tests between 2004-2005, is a former captain of the Chiefs, who he ran out for on 68 occasions between 2001-2008.

Since his retirement, Gibbes’ coaching career took him abroad as forwards coach at Leinster and Clermont, and head coach at Ulster, before he returned home and led Waikato to NPC promotion and a Ranfurly Shield win in 2018, then went back to France with La Rochelle and then Clermont.

He will take over the NZ U20s role from new Hurricanes coach Clark Laidlaw, who led the team to a lowly seventh-place finish at this year’s world championship in South Africa.

“For me, it is a privilege to be able to lead our next generation,” Gibbes said. “We are fortunate to have a talented cohort of individuals to work with and give them the tools to showcase their talent.

“As a coaching group we are under no illusion the competition on the world stage is fierce. It is our responsibility as a coaching group to ensure this young group have the best preparation to proudly wear the black jersey.”

Gibbes’ assistant coaches will include Taranaki assistants Brad Cooper and Jarrad Hoeata, while Canterbury assistant Craig Dunlea returns for a second campaign as scrum specialist.

New Zealand Rugby high performance player development manager, Matt Sexton, said Gibbes brings a wealth of experience and success across his coaching career in across both the southern and northern hemispheres.

Along with next year’s world championship, to again be staged in South Africa mid-year, the junior NZ side will also be in action in the inaugural Under 20 Rugby Championship, on the Gold Coast in April.

Meanwhile, Gibbes’ return to the Chiefs coincides with another former captain linking back up with the franchise, with Liam Messam taking on a role as athlete development coach, with a particular focus on off-field mentoring of players.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Chiefs legend Liam Messam is back helping out at the franchise.

Chiefs chief executive Simon Graafhuis said the two former reps would be “a true asset to the club”.

“We know that identifying, capturing and nurturing the abundance of talent within our region is key to our lasting success and Jono will be instrumental in establishing a rugby development framework to ensure we do this effectively.

“As our most capped Chief, Liam is a legend of the club and to have him continue his close involvement with us is fantastic.

“As leaders who have already tread the path many of our young players are looking to follow, Jono and Liam are respected and best suited to help them achieve their goals. We look forward to seeing the influence they have on our players and environment within their new roles.”