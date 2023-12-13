Super Rugby Pacific eyes less ball-out-of-play, minimal TMO interventions in 2024

Super Rugby Pacific hopes to take the game further back into the referee’s hands in 2024.

Where World Rugby prevaricates, Super Rugby accentuates. Translation: the contentious TMOs can expect to be kept well out of the conversation when the southern hemisphere’s flagship competition trots out for its 29th year in 2024.

That much was confirmed when trans-Tasman CEOs Mark Robinson and Phil Waugh and new Super Rugby Pacific chairman Kevin Malloy debriefed the media in Auckland this week following the interim board meeting of a newly constituted body dedicated to overseeing the wellbeing, and governance, of the competition.

All three powerbrokers – they will be joined by a SRP chief executive to be appointed as soon as possible – made it clear that in an era of the competition where the fan has to be front and centre of all considerations, limiting the TMOs’ involvement in games will be close to a guiding light for 2024.

To be fair, SRP made significant moves in speeding up the flow of the game, minimising stops and increasing ball in play in 2023 in what they hope will be a forerunner of similar adjustments at a global level in the not-too-distant future.

And while the new governing body probably hasn’t got up and running quickly enough to bring in further law adjustments or tweaks for ‘24, they made it clear that there should be further moves in the right direction when the competition resumes in February.

“Innovation is critical,” said Waugh. “We’ve been leaders in innovation. When Super Rugby started, it was innovative, it was fast, it was the best provincial competition in the world. We need to get back there. If you think about what can we tinker with, interestingly everyone thinks about ball in play, but it’s actually ball out of play and stoppage time [that’s important].

“You lose a lot of consumer engagement. So for fans, how do you shorten the ball out of play, maximise ball in play and speed the game up? We’ve got an important role to play, not just in our jurisdictions, but with some of the innovations we’ve introduced to Super Rugby being taken on board at World Rugby level.”

But Waugh stopped short of green-lighting further rule tweaks for next season.

“It’s probably a little too late for 2024,” he added. “However we will be testing some of those elements to keep ball out of play to a minimum. We need to entertain the crowd, we need players to enjoy what they’re doing and to enjoy playing the game and not all this stoppage time.”

Robinson, who has been banging the drum of rugby as an entertainment product for some time, said Super Rugby Pacific had made some “fantastic shifts” in 2023, and it was important to build on that.

“We think internationally we are leading the way with a huge amount of creativity and innovation in that space,” said the Kiwi rugby boss. “We’re excited about what we’re bringing fans. We’ve also been very clear as relates to the international game, we’ve seen some fantastic rugby in recent times, and we’ve seen some examples where interventions are slowing the game down and causing some level of frustration.

“Those conversations about how we address that will be targeted in the appropriate forums at the end of February back in the northern hemisphere. We think we’re providing good leadership in this space, and that the product has really benefited from that, and next year will be another opportunity to build on that.”

It was then that Waugh dropped in a key statistic that backed up claims that Super Rugby was leading the way in lessening elongated stoppages: the average TMO interjection in a World Cup game was four; while in Super Rugby Pacific it was half of that.

“We’ve certainly got a focus on how we speed up decision-making, while also ensuring stoppages in play are as short as possible,” added Waugh. “It’s a complicated one. It’s our intent to make the game as attractive as possible whilst not divorcing ourselves from global rules that World Rugby dictates. But we’re looking to speed the game up and hopefully the officiating plays to that.”

Robinson said it was all about consistency, about identifying improvements and bedding in key attitude changes now.

“If we reflect on the World Cup, we saw unbelievable rugby and then we saw some moments that caused fans a bit of frustration,” he said. “In Super Rugby we saw incredible rugby, but still some things we think we can improve. So the base in terms of that shape of the game in some instances is really high. It’s just how we bring more consistency every weekend so fans can enjoy the product and know what they’re going to get.”

Or as Malloy said, the message to fans is a clear one: “We are listening and we’re prepared to make whatever tweaks and changes we require to make your experience better and to engage with you better.”

Markedly decreasing the role of the TMO has to be a massive step in that direction.