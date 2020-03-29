Coronavirus: Top New Zealand tennis academy playing its part to help players

One of New Zealand's leading tennis academies has been broadcasting live fitness sessions and technical seminars for all players in New Zealand while the country is in lockdown.

The Lavie Tennis Academy, which is based at the ASB Tennis Centre in Auckland, has been running for around six months and its founder, Sebastian Lavie says they're attempting to do their best for Kiwi players during these difficult times during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The important part of what we're trying to put together to develop at the academy is to develop tennis players from a young age to professionals," Lavie said.

"It's a tough time for everyone in lockdown, so we thought we'd do the best we can and make sure that progress doesn't stop.

"From a fitness perspective, it's maybe even a chance to make some extra gains, but it's definitely important to stay fit, healthy and keep doing injury prevention, otherwise when people start playing again in four to six weeks the body is going to hurt."

Lavie says they will run two sessions a day during the lockdown, which will be run by the academy's staff.

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF Tennis clubs across the country are in lockdown, with people unable to play under the country's alert level 4.

"We are going to do fitness from Monday to Saturday (from 7.30am) and every afternoon at 4pm we'll have something," Lavie said.

"It will be a mix of video analysis, watching matches together and going through people's stats.

"We'll also try to interview people. With the time difference it's not easy to get people overseas at 4pm, but we'll do our best.

"On top of that, for the academy players we're also sending them private schedules and we're going through things one on one with them, technically and mentally, things like that.

"But essentially, there are two sessions a day for everyone to join in.

"We have our players in the academy, but at the end of the day, we want to create players and if we're helping someone from New Zealand that's not in the academy, that's awesome. We want players from New Zealand to do well."

As is the case for all sports, tennis coaches are doing it tough under the lockdown.

When the country was at alert level three, private one on one coaching could take place, but under level four nothing can happen and all clubs are closed.

Lavie says battling through and hopes his business comes through the other side.

"I don't think we're in a different space to many other businesses," he said.

"We've got a really strong group of coaches and staff members who are willing to put in this time and take a bit of a pay cut during this period.

"By no means am I asking them to work for no money. I'm really grateful for the team I have and on top of that if this goes for four or five weeks I don't think many things will change.

"But if it goes for six months we'll have to re-evaluate the academy part of it."

* The Lavie Tennis Academy video sessions can be found at their website.

