Wimbledon to cancel - but club is insured for coronavirus impact

The All England Club will announce the cancellation of Wimbledon after its emergency board meeting on Wednesday, according to one of the game's most influential administrators.

The potential losses are likely to be covered by specialised pandemic insurance. One organisation that will be particularly grateful for the club's far-sighted decision to take out such insurance is the Lawn Tennis Association, which received almost ??41 million from the Wimbledon surplus in its latest published accounts.

In an interview on Germany's Sky Sports network yesterday, the experienced German tennis administrator Dirk Hordorff highlighted the difference between the All England Club's measured response and that of the French Tennis Federation (FFT), which had angered other stakeholders by unilaterally announcing a postponement of the French Open on March 17.

According to Hordorff, FFT chairman Bernard Giudicelli pressed ahead without consultation in order "to have better chances of re-election. He wanted to shine bright and he didn't care about what else is happening in the world."

"Wimbledon was the only grand slam far-sighted enough to insure itself against a worldwide pandemic," said Hordorff, who is the vice-president of the German Tennis Federation and closely involved with the men's and women's senior tours. "So the financial damage should be minimised."

BEN CURTIS/AP Romania's Simona Halep poses with the trophy after defeating United States' Serena Williams in the 2019 Wimbledon women's final.

When Wimbledon is cancelled, it will be the first time since the Second World War that the event has not been staged.

The other options were to hold it behind closed doors or to postpone. The first of those still involves assembling thousands of people from all over the world on a 43-acre site. And the second soon becomes impractical because Wimbledon's grass needs as much daylight as possible if it is to survive a fortnight of heavy wear.

The All England Club is already working to assist local efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We have offered our facilities to our local NHS providers and will help in whatever way," the club said. "We are offering support to our local communities and have donated funds through our partnership with the British Red Cross and food stores through our partnership with City Harvest."