Paige Hourigan, Rubin Statham face battle to represent New Zealand at Olympics

Paige Hourigan needs to get her world ranking inside the top 300 to have any chance of going to the Olympics.

Rubin Statham and Paige Hourigan are hoping to compete for New Zealand at this year’s Olympics, but face hurdles to pick up the wildcards they could be entitled to have.

Michael Venus and Marcus Daniell are expected to go to the Games in the men’s doubles.

Under the International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) rules for the Tokyo Games, there are singles wildcard spots available for the highest ranked player from Oceania, if that player is inside the top 300 on June 7.

Statham, 33, picked up a hip injury in 2019 and his only match last year was for New Zealand in the Davis Cup win over Venezuela in March.

READ MORE:

* Top NZ player Rubin Statham organises unique events to help young tennis prospects

* Wildcards in high demand for ASB Classic as New Zealand players face missing out

* Tennis NZ looking to bring more tournaments to country to aid young players



However, he has a protected ranking of 280, putting him inside the cut off. Protected rankings allow players who have suffered long-term injuries not to have to start without any ranking when they return to playing.

“They normally have one spot for the top ranked Oceania player and we’re looking into if they’ll accept my protected ranking,” Statham said.

Barry Harcourt/Stuff Rubin Statham, who has a protected ranking of 280, has been running exhibition events in New Zealand over the summer.

“So then it’s a matter of whether I actually get into the tournament. If I did, then my training would reflect that and I’d try to get ready for Japan.

“At least it’s a goal to work towards and it helps to have a goal when you’re training, because there are no events in New Zealand at all to play.”

Hourigan is ranked 458 in the world, so her first task is to get into the top 300 and last week she won a World Tennis Tour tournament in Egypt, which should push her up to around 432 when the rankings are next calculated.

However, Tennis NZ high performance director Christophe Lambert says he has there are a number of hurdles to overcome to get them to the Olympics.

They also need to be approved by the New Zealand Olympic Committee to go, even if the ITF accept them.

“As much as I want to push to have him go, as well as Paige, the problem is that we are under the NZOC rules, which are that they only select people who have a chance to be in the top eight,” Lambert said.

“So we have a chance to be in the top eight in men’s doubles, but there is no proof that Paige or Rubin can be in the top eight and that’s the discussion I have with the NZOC, that maybe yes, maybe not, we don’t know, but give us a chance.

“The only problem is that Rubin hasn’t been competing for 24 months and it’s going to be more difficult and I really hope he’s going to get his vaccine and can fly and win some matches and prove it to them.”

“If Paige was top 300 and got a wildcard because she was from Oceania and was able to play in the singles, then we would have an opportunity to have a mixed doubles team.

“In that we would have a good chance of getting a medal. But they (NZOC) don’t understand that, so it’s really difficult.”

Meanwhile, Statham will hold the last of his Exo events for the summer at Karaka Tennis Club on April 18.

The exhibition events are organised to help professional Kiwi players travel overseas and this one will feature Statham, Jade Lewis, Finn Tearney and Ajeet Rai, among others.

“We’ve done four Exo tennis events,” Statham said.

“We’ve had six of the top 10 New Zealand male players and two of the top female players. We’ve also got in some of the stars of the past and some top juniors.

“So it’s been a great ecosystem of tennis, to bring the top players together.

“We’ve had capacity crowds for three of the four events and it’s been great for fans at club level to watch the best players in the country, at an event that goes for over three hours, which also has live musicians and a DJ.”