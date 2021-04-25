World No. 1 Novak Djokovic suffers shock defeat in Serbian Open semis

A dejected Novak Djokovic walks off the court after being stunned by world No. 28 Aslan Karatsev.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has crashed out of his own tournament after suffering a shock defeat against No. 28 Aslan Karatsev in the semifinal of the Serbian Open.

The Russian saved 23 of 28 break points to stun Djokovic 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 and avenge his Australian Open semifinal defeat by progressing through to the tournament decider, played at Djokovic’s own tennis centre in Belgrade.

It was Djokovic’s second successive shock exit on red clay in quick succession after he was beaten by Dan Evans in the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters last week.

Karatsev will meet Matteo Berrettini in the tournament final after the Italian beat Taro Daniel 6-1, 6-7, 6-0 in the other semifinal.

“You never like losing at home, that's for sure. It's painful, it's disappointing, and I don't feel so great now,” Djokovic said.

“But at the same time I have to congratulate Karatsev, who played very bravely. Whenever he needed to come up with his best shots, he did. Awesome performance from his side.”