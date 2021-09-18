New Zealand face uphill battle after losing both Davis Cup rubbers against South Korea

Rubin Statham wasn't able to beat the South Korean No 2 Nam Jisung in the opening match of the Davis Cup tie.

New Zealand are in a perilous position in their Davis Cup tie against South Korea, losing both rubbers on the opening day.

New Zealand No 1 Rubin Statham lost to Nam Jisung 6-2 6-2 in the opening rubber, while Finn Reynolds went down to South Korea’s top player Kwon Soonwoo 7-6 6-3.

For New Zealand to win the tie, they will need to win all three rubbers on Sunday (NZ time).

While Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus should win the doubles, which is the opening match of the day, it would require massive upsets for New Zealand to win both reverse singles rubbers.

It took just 58 minutes for Nam to defeat Statham. There was little between Statham and the 28-year-old Nam in the early games, but it all changed from the sixth game. Statham slipped with the score at 30-30 and at break point put a forehand wide to go down 2-4.

Ben Solomon / Photosport Rubin Statham wasn't able to match Nam Jisung in the opening Davis Cup rubber in Newport.

When serving at 2-5 the New Zealander gave away some cheap points to concede the set in 28 minutes. He was broken again in his opening service game of the second set and the writing was on wall for this match.

“Rubin had some chances in his match, but I don’t think he was certain with what he wanted to do at one stage,” Davis Cup captain Christophe Lambert said.

“He tried to play the plan we organised, but struggled to put in place and was the getting frustrated.

“I know Rubin well and he didn’t look happy, so I said to him just play how you want and be more relaxed, don’t focus on what you should do, just hit the ball and the second set the score was the same but it was far better.

“But I think it was the pressure, he’s experienced but the pressure can come at any age and I think he felt it a bit and maybe I didn’t find the right words to make him more comfortable.”

Reynolds started off well in the second rubber, with a confident service hold in the first game and had two break points in the next.

He couldn’t bag either of those, but his style of play was troubling the vastly more experienced Kwon.

Reynolds knew he was up against it in this match, but still tried to play aggressively and dictate the points as much as he could.

Reynolds game plan was paying off and he got a break in the eighth game to put him in a position to serve for the first set.

But it was then that nerves kicked in, double faulting, then overhitting a backhand slice. That was followed by a winner down the line from Kwon and another unforced error by Reynolds, so the set was back on serve.

In the tiebreak the soft hands of Kwon hit drop shots or used angles to help him win it 7-1.

In the second set Kwon was the playing with far more confidence, putting the ball where he wanted to although he was broken in one game, he always looked in control of the set.

“The plan was perfect, he was doing it very well,” Lambert said of Reynolds.

“But then he though ‘crap, I’m going to serve against the No 83 in the world for the first set.’ Then you could see that that game was awful.

“But these are the types of experiences you need to have in your life to make you understand what you need to do and he realised it a bit too late and the possibility was gone.

“He showed a lot and we need to keep this craziness and creativity he can have on a court. He needs to get a bit more disciplined on the court, Kwon had an opportunity and took it and that’s what makes the difference between the top players and these guys, who could become top players, but aren’t yet.”