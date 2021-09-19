New Zealand lose Davis Cup tie against South Korea, winning just one rubber in tie

Rubin Statham lost both the singles rubbers he played against South Korea.

New Zealand has lost the World Group I Davis Cup tie against South Korea in Newport Rhode Island.

After Michael Venus and Marcus Daniell won the doubles rubber in three sets in the opening match of the second day, Rubin Statham lost to Kwon Soonwoo 6-3 6-3 to give the Korean’s a 3-1 victory in the tie.

It was not an unexpected defeat, given the rankings of the players in each team and New Zealand faced an uphill battle after Statham lost to Korean No 2 Nam Jisung in the first match on the opening day.

On day two at the International Tennis Hall of Fame New Zealand survived a scare as Venus and Daniell defeated Nam Jisung and Song Minkyu 4-6 6-2 6-4 in a tight match that lasted one hour, 45 minutes.

Had Venus and Daniell lost, South Korea would have wrapped up the tie and after losing the first set an upset was a definite possibility.

However, the Olympic bronze medal winners bounced back in the second set and came through in a tense third set.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images Michael Venus and Marcus Daniell gave New Zealand their first win in the Davis Cup tie against South Korea.

Nam double faulted serving at 3-4 to give New Zealand two break points. Venus went slightly long going for a winner with the first, but with the second Song put the ball into the net when trying to nudge it over.

So that allowed Daniell to serve for the match and despite falling behind 0-30, New Zealand got it back to 30-30, however the next point was lost and on break point Daniell double faulted.

Although South Korea won that game, Song got into trouble serving at 4-5 in the next and fell behind 15-40.

Venus put a return long on the first match point, but on the second Daniell ripped a backhand return down the tram lines for the victory,

Statham was below his best in his 6-2 6-2 loss on the opening day and would need a quick turnaround to get a win against the world No 83 and keep this tie alive.

It was a solid start from the Kiwi veteran, but he was broken in the seventh game, going long with a backhand at 30-40.

That was the opening Kwon needed to take the first set, wrapping it up in 35 minutes.

Kwon and Statham swapped breaks midway through the second set, but Statham was broken again in the sixth game and this time the Korean didn’t allow Statham back, holding serve at 5-3 to love.

The defeat means New Zealand will compete in the World Group playoffs next year.

Meanwhile New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe and her Belgian partner Kimberley Zimmerman have lost in the final of the Luxembourg Open, going down to Greet Minnen and Alison van Uytvanck 6-3 6-3.

Despite the defeat, getting to her second WTA final is expected to move Routliffe to a career high ranking of 66.