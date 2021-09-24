An open letter to Grant Robertson, from tennis coach Sebastian Lavie

Tennis coach Sebastian Lavie says young New Zealand tennis players have fallen behind those overseas, because of the latest lockdown.

Leading tennis coach Sebastian Lavie, who runs one of the top tennis academies in New Zealand has penned an open letter to the minister of sport and recreation, Grant Robinson, urging for a return to one on one coaching under level 3 restrictions.

Dear Mr Roberston,

In the past eight weeks we have witnessed two incredible feats in the sport of tennis. Firstly, Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus won the Tokyo bronze medal, claiming New Zealand’s first ever tennis Olympic medal. Then, one of the greatest US Opens in history with the Brit, Emma Raducanu claiming the trophy at the age of only 18.

The US Open was also special as it had full stadiums and was a breath of fresh air after witnessing our sport without crowds for so long.

Both these events have inspired so many young New Zealanders to believe that they can be next.

My name is Sebastian Lavie and I am a tennis coach based in Auckland. I would like to share my professional perspective and ask that you reconsider the Covid-19 Health and Safety restrictions currently in place for one-on-one tennis coaching.

READ MORE:

* Young NZ tennis players given European style experience

* Tokyo Olympics: Kiwis into men's doubles quarters as opponent tests positive for Covid

* Leading academies come to rescue to give New Zealand more tournaments



I am fortunate to work with some of the best players in the country. I spend over 50 hours per week working with young players who are striving to earn scholarships to top universities, reach the height of the game, and represent New Zealand on the world stage. For these kids aged between 11-16, they are at a critical point in their development where gaining experience and exposure to the rest of the world is vital.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Grant Robertson, the minister of sport and recreation has been urged to allow one-on-one coaching to return for tennis players living under level-3.

Their peers overseas are currently travelling around the world competing amongst one another and building their mental resilience and physical strength.

We fully acknowledge that the global pandemic has hit us all very hard and in order to keep our beautiful country safe we must make sacrifices. We are very grateful for the financial relief that has come from the government to support our families and businesses.

This however, is about these young players who have spent months in lockdown without training, and it is taking an emotional toll on them. Their families have invested relentlessly over the years in order to give them the opportunity to pursue their dream and right now, these kids are falling quickly behind.

We have exhausted online learning, physical challenges and metal conditioning webinars, and now we must get back to work on the tennis court.

Tennis is played on a court that has a surface area of over 260m² and, for the vast majority of Kiwis, is played outdoors. This allows the two people on the court to remain socially distant, have minimal interaction, and it is extremely easy to track whose paths we have crossed.

We maintain all other Covid Health and Safety measures during and between training.

We are at a point in time where we have some amazing young Kiwi talent looking to break through onto the world stage in the footsteps of our Olympians and other incredible role models.

We ask that you please reconsider the current restrictions on one-on-one coaching at level 3 so that we can get back on court and help them make their dreams become reality.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Sincerely,

Sebastian Lavie