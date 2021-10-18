'Can’t really believe it': Auckland raised Cameron Norrie wins Indian Wells Masters final

Auckland raised Cameron Norrie has won the Indian Wells Masters in California.

Auckland raised tennis star Cameron Norrie has won his maiden masters 1000 final.

Norrie has defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili 3-6, 6-4 and 6-1 in the final of the Indian Wells Masters tournament in California on Monday (NZ time).

A top Auckland junior, Norrie represented New Zealand until he switched allegiances to Britain in 2013.

”It means so much to me,” Norrie said in his post-match interview with a distinctive Kiwi accent.

”My biggest title, I’m so happy I can’t even describe it right now.

“Absolutely massive for me and my team,” Norrie said. “I can’t really believe it.”

He became the first Brit to win the Indian Wells Masters.

“If you had of told me I was going to win the tournament before it started ... I wouldn’t have believed you, so it’s amazing and I can’t really put it into words.”

Norrie fought back from losing the opening set to claim the second after trailing 3-1 then took a 2-0 lead in the third and deciding set.

But again he found his best when his back was up against the wall.

Down three break points at 0-40 in the third set, Norrie ground his way back into the game to win it and take a critical 3-0 lead in the set.

He eventually took the match in one hour and 49 minutes.

Norrie, who has enjoyed a breakthrough 2021, has played in six finals.

He started the tournament ranked 26th.