Michael Venus and Tim Puetz lose to Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis at Australian Open

In a tennis match that had more drama than Shortland Street, Kiwi Michael Venus and German partner Tim Puetz have been beaten in one of the fieriest games of the Australian Open, so far.

Given the above description, it should come as no surprise that Australian larrikin Nick Kyrgios was on the other side of the net.

The Special Ks – as wildcards Kyrgios and fellow Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis have been dubbed – will now continue into the men’s semifinals after they eventually defeated a spirited performance from the Kiwi and Puetz 7-5 3-6 6-3 in the drama-filled and entertaining quarterfinal in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Sky Sport Gutsy performance from Michael Venus and Tim Puetz came up short against Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis.

In a spectacle that had pretty much everything imaginable from a Kyrgios shot in frustration hitting a child in the crowd – which earnt him a new racquet from the controversial star – to Kyrgios mocking the Kiwi doubles Olympic medallist, plus various arguments with the chair umpire from both sides of the net, this really did have it all.

Sixth seeds Venus and Puetz were often frustrated with the crowd, who repeatedly booed as they were attempting to serve. They complained to the chair umpire about the deafening noise inside Kia Arena from the Melbourne crowd, who were clearly behind the Australian pairing.

Attempts from the chair umpire to reason with the crowd were futile.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images New Zealand’s Michael Venus was pumped when he and his German partner Tim Puetz won the second set.

At one point, TV commentators described Venus and Puetz appearing to ask for a fan to be removed from the court, but that was yet to be confirmed.

Kyrgios became frustrated with Venus catching his ball toss and after he and Kokkinakis complained to the chair umpire, Kyrgios – on his own serve – threw the ball wildly in the air in an attempt to mock Venus.

Venus also appeared to become frustrated at Kyrgios playing up to the crowd during the second set.

And that was after Venus challenged the chair umpire over a double hit call – where he appeared to have a strong argument – and threats of a time violation when he was catching his ball toss in the opening set, another credible argument from the Kiwi.

In amongst the big drama show, there was some high-quality tennis.

Venus and Puetz were outstanding in fighting back in the second set after just one break was enough for the Australian’s to claim the first.

The third and final set saw the Australian pairing race out to a 3-1 lead before Venus and Puetz broke back to close the score to 3-2 in the decider.

They missed a break point that would have brought it back to 4-3 and on serve in the final set. Instead, they held serve at 5-3 before Kyrgios and Kokkinakis closed the match out on Kyrgios’ serve in two hours and 16 minutes.

Venus returned to the same court – following about a 90-minute break – to partner fellow Kiwi Erin Routliffe in their mixed doubles quarterfinal.

One break in the opening set was the only opening fifth seeds Kristina Mladenovic and Ivan Dodig needed to clinch it 6-4. The second set was more decisive for the pair as the Kiwis couldn’t foot it with Mladenovic and Dodig.

Venus and Routliffe’s Australian Open campaigns ended in just 67 minutes, 6-4 6-2.