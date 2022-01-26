Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios gives racquet to young fan after hitting him with a ball

Gutsy performance from Michael Venus and Tim Puetz came up short against Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Colourful Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has been hailed for giving his racquet to a nine-year-old fan he accidentally hit with a ball.

The act came during Kygrios and Thanasi Kokkinakis’ men’s doubles quarterfinal win over Kiwi Michael Venus and Tim Puetz at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images A young spectator smiles after receiving the racquet of Nick Kyrgios after been accidentally struck by a ball hit by Kyrgios in his Australian Open men's double final.

Australian news reports said that after a Kokkinakis serving fault in the first set, a frustrated Kyrgios whacked a bouncing ball into the court. But he hit it so hard that it bounced up into the grandstand and struck a young boy.

When he saw what happened, Kyrgios raised his arm to apologise, gritted his teeth and put a hand to his face in shock.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Nick Kyrgios of Australia signs the racquet he gave to a young spectator (C in the first row).

He later went to the side of the court, handed over his racquet and asked for it to be given to the boy, who was still clutching the ball.

After the match, Kyrgios signed the racquet.

The Sydney Morning Herald described it as “a classy moment from Nick Kyrgios”.

Clint Stanaway, a 9News presenter, tweeted that the boy was “9-year-old Fin Crane! Thankfully, he’s all ok after getting accidentally cleaned up after errant ball flew into the crowd at the Kyrgios/Kokkinakis match”

Stanaway said Kyrgios “made sure he goes home with a nice souvenir!”

After his match, Kyrgios said: "It was coming in quick. That ball took off into the crowd and I don't think anyone was expecting it.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios of Australia celebrate match point against Michael Venus and Tim Puetz.

"I think he's OK, I think he will recover."

An exuberant Melbourne crowd backed Krygios and Kokkinakis – dubbed Australia’s ‘Special K’ duo – as they beat Venus and German doubles partner Puetz 7-5 3-6 6-3 in the drama-filled and entertaining quarterfinal.